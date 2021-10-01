Film podcast “Oscars & Raspberries” about “Infinite”: When Mark Wahlberg doesn’t feel like it

Science fiction, fantasy and comic films are booming. Thanks to CGI, i.e. computer-generated image effects, anything is possible. Everyone wants to get involved. In “Infinite” Mark Wahlberg is the hero again. Would he have preferred to go fishing!

Evan McCauley (played by Mark Wahlberg) is in a life crisis: He is unemployed, has problems with aggression and suffers from hallucinations with a tendency to schizophrenia. In order to keep himself afloat financially and to secure his need for medication, the hero tinkers samurai swords in the new fantasy work “Infinite” by director Antoine Fuquasalte. Because Evan knows things and has abilities that he actually cannot know or have. Finally, Tammy (stylishly embodied by Sophie Cookson, including a sports car) brings light into the darkness. Evan is an immortal soul who is reborn in another when one body dies. A so-called “infinite”.

Almost 500 souls walk the earth in this state. Divided into two factions – with the great names “the believers” and “the nihilists” – they fight each other through the centuries and make life difficult for each other. And as it always is, there is this one super villain (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who wants to destroy all humanity. The key to averting the global end of all life is of course deeply hidden in the hero’s memories, because Evan is actually the fighter legend Heinrich Treadway, he just doesn’t know it yet.

More stupidity is always possible

It is not reprehensible to quote genre highlights like “Highlander” or “Matrix”. Permanent references to the video game series “Assassin’s Creed” would also be forgivable, if “Infinite” weren’t such a boring and uninspired affair. Even buddy actor Mark Wahlberg has nothing constructive to add to this botch and drowns in acting listlessness. Seldom has one seen the once lively Marky Mark stomp through a film in such a one-dimensional and bored way. “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua only has off-the-peg action and unfortunately nothing new to offer. Thanks to the corona pandemic, the way to the big screen was blocked for this fantasy debacle. Anyone who has a high cinematic pain threshold can take a look at “Infinite” – now at Prime Video. Everyone else can safely watch the repetition of the last “crime scene”.

A detailed review of "Infinite" by Ronny Rüsch and Axel Max is now available in the new episode of the ntv podcast "Oscars & Raspberries".

