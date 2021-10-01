Fast And Furious 10 Maker Talks His Finals Plans – News 2021

Despite some fan criticism, “Fast And Furious 9” was incredibly successful. Now the fans are looking forward to the two-part finale, which is also staged by director Justin Lin. He now commented on “Fast and Furious 10” and FF11.

The current “Fast And Furious 9” convinced again with stunt fireworks and action that, as usual, surpassed everything that had come before. Unfortunately, “Fast And Furious 9” left something to be desired, especially in terms of story. Basically, the “Fast And Furious” franchise isn’t known for the sophisticated story behind the action, but at least the characters get enough love. This time, even long-time fans complained that the film could have used a little more plot.



It would be the greatest legacy for Paul Walker: his daughter Meadow could take on a role in Fast And Furious 10, as came out in the course of the world premiere for F9. Almost 10: Paul Walker’s daughter may play along.







The team around “Fast And Furious” 10 and 11 now wants to do better. In an interview with director Justin Lin, Lin revealed that he gets up every morning and thinks about how he could make the finale better. He is also happy about the decision to stage parts 10 and 11 as a coherent story. Filming for both films will also take place at the same time.



Fans can now hope that the two-part finale can have a better plot because it spans three, maybe even four hours. Fans can definitely be curious what the team around director Justin Lin and producer Vin Diesel will come up with this time.

We’ll find out how good “Fast And Furious 10” actually will be in spring 2023. “Fast And Furious 11” doesn’t have a launch date yet, but is expected to be released a year later. After all, you don’t want to let a long time pass between the parts of a coherent story.