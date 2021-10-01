Sunday, October 3, 2021
Fast And Furious 10 Maker Talks His Finals Plans – News 2021

Despite some fan criticism, “Fast And Furious 9” was incredibly successful. Now the fans are looking forward to the two-part finale, which is also staged by director Justin Lin. He now commented on “Fast and Furious 10” and FF11.


