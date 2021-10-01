Fans worried about the singer – now the star is clearing up

Billie Eilish recently confused her fans on Instagram. Now she brings joy with an announcement. Image: dpa / Isabel Infantes

Billie Eilish isn’t quite as active on social media as some of her famous music industry colleagues. But when she posts something, she always immediately attracts the attention of her followers. Incidentally, there are currently well over 74 million on Instagram.

The singer recently published two posts there within just a few hours – both posts sent an unclear message and even worried some subscribers. But now everything has cleared up.

Billie Eilish confuses her fans

It started with a picture that only shows Billie’s legs and feet. She wears a skirt, long black stockings and chunky sneakers, the outfit is completely black. Your strange message about it: “I haven’t slept since Sunday”.

Is she really suffering from severe sleep deprivation? And what is the reason for that? In any case, numerous followers reacted with concern, and recommendations such as “go to sleep” and panicked emojis increased. The 19-year-old did not provide any clarification.









Only a short time later, however, she posted more supplies. This time the fans puzzled over an actually ordinary portrait of Billie in the style of a passport photo. She added: “I would lick the grief right from your lips”.

At this point at the latest, the theory made the rounds that Billie Eilish could point to a new song via Instagram. At least the sentence for the second contribution sounds like it was taken directly from one of her songs. “It’s a lyrics”, for example, guessed a user who was so sure about this that he immediately wrote everything in capital letters.

Billie Eilish with happy announcement

Now everything could finally be cleared up, because with her latest post she really announces a new track. This is called “Lo Vas A Olvidar” and is a collaboration between Billie and Rosalía. The song was composed for the HBO series “Euphoria”. He appears in one of the upcoming episodes. And that’s not all: the singer also announced the music video for Thursday.

Billie Eilish announces a song for the series “Euphoria”. Image: Billie Eilish / instagram

“You have been waiting for it”, Billie also notes with a laughing emoji. Has she even followed all the discussions about her previous posts closely?

Incidentally, a complete album by the singer will also be released this year. But there were no new tangible details about the “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Successor in the last few weeks.

(ju)