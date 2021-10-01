Everything revolved around her figure!

Because with the blockbuster ‘Titanic’ the interest in the young actress suddenly increased extremely, but Kate also got the dark side of fame – the constant criticism of her body and her weight seriously scratched her self-confidence. “It damaged my confidence. I didn’t want to go to Hollywood because I remember thinking, ‘God, if that’s what they say to me in England, what will happen when I get there? ‘ It also interferes with the evolving sense of what’s beautiful, you know? I felt very alone. For the simple reason that nothing really prepares you for … that. But then of course I got Mia when I did Was 25. And so the whole shit just kind of … evaporated, “explains Winslet.









However, when the Hollywood beauty remembers the time, she finds it “almost ridiculous” how “downright cruel” people have been to her in terms of her figure and appearance. Speaking to The Observer, she adds, “In my 20s, people talked a lot about my weight. I was called to comment on my physical self. Then I got this label of being brave and outspoken. No, me I was just defending myself, and it was almost ridiculous, how shocking, how critical, how direct and cruel [die Leute] were to me. I was still figuring out who the hell I was! They commented on my height, they estimated my weight, they printed out the alleged diet I was on. “This was just terrible and annoying.