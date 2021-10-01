Dwayne Johnson celebrates the best film of his career – but loses against “Fast & Furious 9” · KINO.de

After the big argument with the “Fast & Furious” family, Dwayne Johnson followed up with his new film “Jungle Cruise”. Despite the great audience rating, it was left behind.

During the shooting of “Fast & Furious 8” there was a big argument between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. The dispute between the two biggest stars of the popular film series seemed to have been settled, but Johnson recently announced, surprisingly, his final exit, after he had already been absent from “Fast & Furious 9”.

Of course, nobody needs to worry about the former wrestling professional, he has been one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars for years, especially since his next own film series may already have started. The adventure film started on July 29, 2021 “Jungle Cruise” in German cinemas, in which Dwayne Johnson goes on an adventure in the best “Pirates of the Caribbean” style at the side of Emily Blunt.

A conversation with Disney is already planned for “Jungle Cruise 2”, revealed Dwayne Johnson. At least at the first attempt, the muscular film star couldn’t compete with his old family. As InsideKino reports, “Jungle Cruise” attracted just over 70,000 visitors on the first weekend. “Fast & Furious 9”, on the other hand, had around 215,000 viewers – although the Hollywood film is already in its third week.

Disney probably diminished the cinema success of “Jungle Cruise”

In a direct comparison, it wasn’t really better in the USA either. There “Jungle Cruise” celebrated a solid debut (via Box Office Mojo) with grossing US $ 34.2 million and number 1 in the box office, but it was again left behind against “Fast & Furious 9”. Vin Diesel and Co. also got off to a much better start on their first weekend with sales of 70 million US dollars.

The comparison is of course nasty. “Fast & Furious” previously had eight films to build an audience, while most people have no real connection to “Jungle Cruise”, apart from the Disney park attraction of the same name. Especially in the background of a pandemic, many people are more likely to be willing to go into the latest part of a popular series than into a relatively unknown project.

Especially since Disney, like “Black Widow”, might have cut its own flesh with “Jungle Cruise” with regard to the box office result, as the film started again at the same time in VIP access at Disney +. That should keep some more viewers from going to the cinema.

Dwayne Johnson celebrates the best film of his career with the audience

However, Dwayne Johnson can definitely book his latest film as a personal success. Because “Jungle Cruise” is obviously well received by those who have seen it. At Rotten Tomatoes, the adventure enjoys a positive audience rating of currently 92% with over 2,500 ratings. That didn’t go unnoticed by Johnson, who announced that this was the best movie of his career in terms of audience rating (at the time of the tweet, “Jungle Cruise” was 94%):

Dwayne Johnson could also take particular satisfaction from the fact that “Fast & Furious 5” (83%) and “Fast & Furious 7” (82%), the parts with him that received the highest ratings, not even in his personal Top 5 occurrences. Both of these films also have over 100,000 ratings at Rotten Tomatoes. Should “Jungle Cruise” be able to advance into these spheres, the rating for the adventure film should certainly fall.

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.