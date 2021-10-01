Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNewsDisc release of BL anime postponed + design - Anime2You
News

Disc release of BL anime postponed + design – Anime2You

By Arjun Sethi
0
88




The publisher KAZÉ Anime announced today knownthat the disc release of the anime adaptation of “Given” will be postponed by about a month and a half. In addition, the first pictures of the design of the first volume were published, which you can see below.

Disc release starts in December 2021

The first volume, which includes the first four episodes in German and Japanese, will no longer go on sale on October 21, 2021, but rather on December 2, 2021. A booklet, an art book, a pick, an illustration card, a poster and four stickers are available as an extra. The packaging and extras are made entirely without plastic using FSC-certified paper.

In addition to episodes 5 to 8, the second volume contains a booklet, an illustration card and an art book, while the third volume for episodes 9 to 11 will include an original comic collection, two illustration cards and a booklet. Publication is planned for early 2022.




The eleven-part anime adaptation of »Given« was shown in a simulcast on Crunchyroll in summer 2019. The sequel film, which was released in February 2021, is also available on demand there. A new OAD episode will be released in Japan on December 1, 2021.

Order from Amazon:
>> Vol. 1 (DVD | Blu-ray)
>> Vol. 2 (DVD | Blu-ray)
>> Vol. 3 (DVD | Blu-ray)

Design of the box:


Plot:

Over time, his passion for music and his fun with basketball just faded … At least that’s what Ritsuka Uenoyama thought. But one day he meets Mafuyu Sato and although his love for music continued to fade day by day, Mafuyu’s voice sparked a new spark in Ritsuka’s heart. And the distance between the two is also gradually decreasing …

© Natsuki KIZU, SHINSHOKAN / given committee © NK, S / gc



Previous articleNew “Dwayne Johnson” movie soon to be subscribed to Disney Plus – News 2021
Next articleThe series reveals the biggest twist in episode 1
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv