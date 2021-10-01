Disc release of BL anime postponed + design – Anime2You

The publisher KAZÉ Anime announced today knownthat the disc release of the anime adaptation of “Given” will be postponed by about a month and a half. In addition, the first pictures of the design of the first volume were published, which you can see below.

Disc release starts in December 2021

The first volume, which includes the first four episodes in German and Japanese, will no longer go on sale on October 21, 2021, but rather on December 2, 2021. A booklet, an art book, a pick, an illustration card, a poster and four stickers are available as an extra. The packaging and extras are made entirely without plastic using FSC-certified paper.

In addition to episodes 5 to 8, the second volume contains a booklet, an illustration card and an art book, while the third volume for episodes 9 to 11 will include an original comic collection, two illustration cards and a booklet. Publication is planned for early 2022.









The eleven-part anime adaptation of »Given« was shown in a simulcast on Crunchyroll in summer 2019. The sequel film, which was released in February 2021, is also available on demand there. A new OAD episode will be released in Japan on December 1, 2021.

Plot:

Over time, his passion for music and his fun with basketball just faded … At least that’s what Ritsuka Uenoyama thought. But one day he meets Mafuyu Sato and although his love for music continued to fade day by day, Mafuyu’s voice sparked a new spark in Ritsuka’s heart. And the distance between the two is also gradually decreasing …