Cruella – New trailer shows an insane Emma Stone as the Disney villain

With Maleficent a Disney villain already got her own movie. Now follows with Cruella de Vil the next iconic villain. In addition to the numerous real-life films of their in-house classics, which are sometimes more and sometimes less inspired, there are films like Maleficent or now Cruellathat seem most exciting there Disney here does not simply rely on existing material, but also creates something new and fills the world of Disney characters with new background stories. From (hopefully) May 27, 2021 you will then be able to see in German cinemas what the makers of Cruella wondering how the title character became the unscrupulous fur lover.

In London in the 1970s, con artist Estella tried to make a name for herself with unusual looks. When she meets the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend, events are set in motion that ultimately turn Estella into the dreaded Cruella de Vil, who is right on the hunt for the perfect design by any means.

The main role took over Emma Stone (Zombie land), in other roles Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks), Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya), Joel Fry (Yesterday) and Mark Strong (Kick-Ass) to be seen.

Was staged Cruella by director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). The fancy costumes come from Jenny Beavanwho, among other things, for their work Mad Max: Fury Road received an Oscar.









