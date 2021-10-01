Celebrities: Rapper Cardi B wants to become a billionaire – Panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: Paul Morigi / AFP)

Hailey Bieber, 24, US model, is happy about an unusual hiding place: her mouth and nose covering. “What I like about it is that paparazzi can’t see the face,” she told the magazine Cubit. “I’m a young woman and it’s very strange that all these grown men follow me all the time. I’m not used to it and I won’t get used to it.” Maybe she’ll never stop wearing the mask in public.

Cardi B, 28, US rapper, wants to get even richer by shaking hands. “I want to be a billion dollar woman and build a huge brand,” she said on Stationhead audio platform. Rihanna and Jay-Z are their role models. “Rihanna is from a Caribbean country like my parents and is a billionaire,” she said. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, grew up in the New York Bronx as the daughter of a Trinidadian mother and a Dominican father. Before her breakthrough, she worked as a stripper. “Jay-Z comes from a similar neighborhood to me and is a billionaire,” she said of her second role model. “It’s all about strategy, shaking hands, and making plans come true.”

Mario Chindemi, 56, animal keeper, has slept little recently. The reason for this is koala baby Eerin who did not get enough milk from its mother. The district manager at Duisburg Zoo therefore took the animal home and fed it with a syringe at night. “We had to give start-up help, otherwise it would not have made it,” said the nurse. The koalas, which are very rarely kept in zoos, are only the size of a gummy bear when they are born and have to gain weight significantly every day. The nine-month-old female koala Eerin now weighs 1228 grams – and is thus over the mountain.









Désirée Nosbusch, 56, Luxembourgish actress, is happy that film producers no longer limit her to looks. She felt freed from clichés through her role as the slightly grayed investment banker Christelle Leblanc in the hit TV series “Bad Banks”, she said Augsburger Allgemeine. This is a great opportunity, she is now being offered other characters. “Since then I have noticed that this question about optics no longer arises for me. And I am incredibly grateful for that.”

Dolly Parton, 75, US country singer, becomes cartoon character like Mother Teresa. The “Female Force” series already includes graphic novels with Michelle Obama, Cher, Barbra Streisand, Kamala Harris and Mother Teresa. “Writing about Dolly was a pleasure,” shared writer Michael Frizell. Your creativity, charity and humanity are “legendary”. The story traces her rise from “simple circumstances” to become a country icon. The 75-year-old was born in Tennessee and grew up in poverty with her eleven siblings. After graduating from high school in 1964, she moved to Nashville to become a musician.