Cardi B and Offset: test of courage in Paris

10/02/2021 12:20 am

Cardi B dared to try this very idiosyncratic French specialty in Paris. Husband Offset couldn’t believe one eye!

Paris Fashion Week took place in the French capital this week. All celebrities from fashion, music and film made a pilgrimage to our neighboring country. Among other things, Offset (29) and Cardi B (28).

In a noble restaurant, the rapper dared to undertake a very special test of courage.

Culinary horror delicacy

The Migos musician filmed Cardi B over an expensive meal. All kinds of French specialties were on the menu – including snails.

The rapper, who likes to rave about food on her Instagram, had to muster up all her courage to get the very special delicacy down.

After pulling the snail meat out of the house for about 30 seconds with her ultra-long fingernails and taking a bite, she decided that the snail wouldn’t actually taste great of anything.

Sexy in Paris

The couple, who only welcomed their second child into the world at the beginning of September, visibly enjoyed the child-free hours. As usual, Cardi B looked great in her, as always, more than extravagant outfits.









Whether it’s a tweet coat or a sparkling evening gown – Cardi B steals the show even in Paris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

Wild in Paris

Offset is also so happy about the child-free days that he spontaneously put in a dance in front of a group of street musicians on the streets of Paris. They didn’t even know what was happening to them (and maybe not who Offset was) because the rapper’s moves seemed to leave them completely cold.

We are happy to see the couple in such a good mood and of course we hope to find out the name of their newborn little son soon.