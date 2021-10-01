Sunday, October 3, 2021
Britney Spears stages her new freedom

By Arjun Sethi
“Celebrate in paradise”

Los Angeles (AP) – In the middle of a tropical vacation, US pop star Britney Spears celebrated the court ruling on the removal of her father as guardian.

The 39-year-old shared several holiday nude photos on Instagram on Thursday, as well as a video in which she can be seen with her fiancé Sam Asghari (27). In it, the couple drives a boat across turquoise water. In another shot, Spears is lying in shallow water wearing only bikini bottoms. “A wonderful day, on which we celebrate here in paradise!” Wrote the singer. Spears did not report where she was on vacation.




She also shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she is partly topless on the beach, partly completely naked in front of a bathtub. “Playing in the Pacific has never hurt anyone,” she wrote about the pictures. Britney fans were happy with the musician. “Absolutely free!” Commented one user. Another wrote: “Britney, you look beautiful.”

The singer’s 69-year-old father, Jamie Spears, was deposed on Wednesday in Los Angeles by a judge as the guardian of his famous daughter. Judge Brenda Penny complied with a request from the singer’s lawyers at a hearing.

Jamie Spears has been the guardian of his daughter since 2008 after the singer collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. At first, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and personal affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances.

