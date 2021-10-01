Britney Spears in Hawaii: Ocean air and muscle games – people

Finally take a deep breath and leave all worries behind!

Britney Spears (39) is currently doing that. The singer, who testified against her father for the first time in 13 years in the guardianship process last Wednesday, is taking a well-deserved break.

Britney is vacationing with her boyfriend Sam Asghari (27) on Maui, the second largest Hawaiian island. And there the pop star finally lets his soul dangle between the luxury hotel, a lot of greenery and a sea backdrop.

Britney happily writes on Instagram: “Damn it, I did it again! Maui part 2! These recordings are very current … from yesterday! I’m currently driving the cheapest car in the world, but it’s just fun! ”

Last Thursday, the couple set off on a romantic Hawaii trip in a private jet. A trip that for Britney must feel like a foretaste of a new freedom. During her hearing, the 39-year-old reported that she had been threatened not to be allowed a vacation on Maui if she did not go into therapy.

The mum of two now enjoys the break all the more: “I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like it when I hear people laughing from my balcony. It’s such a togetherness, and it’s infinite! Here are shots of me playing in the mud and making sand angels on the beach. “

And her lover Sam also seems to benefit from the break from the exhausting fight against Britney’s guardianship. After they both fooled around with different filters on the plane, the personal coach uses the time on Maui to train with his girlfriend, work on his tan and of course to snap sexy selfies.

On the balcony, the model throws herself into a powerful pose, flexes with biceps and sixpack. Wow, Britney has a lot to watch.

Before Sam posts it on Instagram, the loved one can take a look at it. Soooo cute!





Since the couple met while filming the video “Slumber Party” in 2016, Sam has been by Britney’s side. “I always wanted the best for my better half and will continue to support her in realizing her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” he told People magazine. And was grateful for all “the love and support that she receives from fans all over the world”.

A real dream couple – who can now hopefully enjoy their well-deserved dream vacation in peace!