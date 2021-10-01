Britney Spears: How Jamie Spears took control of her life

Britney Spears was once the most successful pop star of the 90s and 2000s – until her father took control of her life. The “New Yorker” reports in a detailed article about Britney Spears’ “nightmare” under the tutelage of her father.

Jamie Spears, the father of pop star Britney Spears, is said to have shouted several times: “I’m Britney Spears.” And that shortly after he had obtained guardianship with the help of a court order over his daughter. That was 13 years ago – and recently Britney Spears spoke in court about the prison she lives in. According to her words in court, there was hardly any doubt about the allegations that the “Free Britney” supporters have been making for years: The guardianship of the singer is like abuse. There is hardly a decision in her life – be it financial or personal – Spears is allowed to make alone. However, Spears’ motion for the removal of guardianship was denied.

The “New Yorker” now reports in detail about how Britney Spears lost control of her own life and her rights. And how her father and a team of lawyers usurped that power. It sounds like a bad crime thriller: A witness at the first hearing, Jacqueline Butcher, a former close friend of the Spears family, told the “New Yorker” that she heard Jamie Spears yell for the first time, “I’m Britney Spears!” during a 2008 meeting with him, his lawyer, and Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, his ex-wife. At that time it should have been that Lynne Spears spoke of her hopes and expectations of guardianship. Jamie Spears didn’t want to hear about it, he decided for his daughter and also about when his ex-wife could see her.









“I helped a corrupt family”



Butcher remembered asking Lynne Spears why not both parents would take over the guardianship. Spears assumed at the time that the guardianship would only last a few months and that it would be better for Britney if she just got angry with her father. Butcher herself spoke out in favor of guardianship at the first hearing, she thought she would help, today she regrets what she did. “I helped a corrupt family to take control,” she told the New Yorker.





As famous and successful as Britney Spears was from a young age, she was never in control of her own life. Some of the revelations are shocking. Britney Spears told the court that she had long wanted to speak but shied away from doing so in public. “I thought people would make fun of me,” she said. “Or laugh at me and say, ‘She’s lying. She has it all. She’s Britney Spears. ‘”

dsw