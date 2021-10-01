Sunday, October 3, 2021
Britney Spear’s father claims the 39-year-old has dementia

By Arjun Sethi
Fans doubt

Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 | 11:35

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has been the financial guardian of his daughter since her collapse in 2008 when she split with ex-husband Kevin Federline, shaved her hair and attacked a photographer’s car with an umbrella. This means that the singer cannot make any professional decisions without the consent of the 68-year-old.

Claim to keep guardianship?

In June, however, a new decision on guardianship is to be made, reports the “Evening Standard”. While the musician wants to be independent from her father, the latter seems to be trying by all means to keep control over the 39-year-old.




Among other things, he is said to have stated that Britney suffered from dementia and that he therefore had to take care of her. This should emerge on court documents that the makers of the documentary “The Battle for Britney” have.

Journalist Mobeen Azhar added that this statement could only mean two things: Either Britney Spears was actually suffering from the disease without anyone noticing, or, far more seriously, “It could also be that she does not have dementia , but the guardianship team is claiming it so they can keep guardianship. And, if that were the case, it would be horrific. “

Fans doubt the alleged dementia

Not only are many fans firmly convinced that Jamie Spears is lying about his daughter’s health, but also the leader of the “Free Britney” campaign Megan Radford says that the singer “clearly neither has nor has dementia” and names them Claims made by her father “fraudulent”.


Arjun Sethi
