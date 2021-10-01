The Hollywood news in GALA ticker: Britney Spears enjoys her newfound freedom naked +++ Pete Doherty and Katia de Vidas got married +++ Channing Tatum gets along so well with the father of his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz.

October 1, 2021



Britney Spears shows herself completely naked



It has only been a few hours since Britney Spears, 39, her father Jamie Spears, 69, officially left her long-time guardian, when she is already enjoying her freedom on a love vacation with friend Sam Asghari, 27 – and completely without a shell. The former pop princess now shares a series of photos on her Instagram profile that show her completely naked in front of an outdoor bathtub – including a Photoshop glitch.

“Playing in the Pacific has never hurt anyone!” Writes Britney about the recordings and adds: “PS: No photo editing … the bathtub is curved!” With this, the 39-year-old alludes self-ironically to the clear bulge that can be seen in each of the photos and that was obviously created by editing the images in the chest area. Flower emojis cover nipples and genital areas. The fact that the 39-year-old does not need such tricks is proven by three other photos, which only show her in bikini bottoms on the beautiful beach.

Pete Doherty and Katia de Vidas got married



It has only been two days since it became known that Pete Doherty, 42, got engaged to his girlfriend Katia de Vidas, but suddenly the two are already married. Well, Pete and Katia had been engaged for a long time, only it was confirmed very late. Even now, the couple is holding back with statements about their fresh marriage.

Instead, a cousin of the bride shared the news on Facebook by posting a photo of Katia in her wedding dress and writing: “If you find out that your cousin got married overnight! Congratulations, Peter and Katia Doherty!”

September 30, 2021



Funny exchange between Channing Tatum and Lenny Kravitz



It’s still not official, but at least since they left the Met Gala together, it has been clear: Channing Tatum, 41, and Zoe Kravitz, 32, are a couple. And how does the famous father of the actress feel about this liaison? He seems to get along well with the new man at the side of his daughter, as a funny exchange between Channing and Lenny Kravitz, 57, on his Instagram profile now shows.

There the rock star pleased with a photo that shows him in the kitchen in an open leopard shirt with a coffee pot in his hand. However, his fans only seem to have eyes for the impressively toned body of the 57-year-old. So obviously Channing Tatum. “Good God, man! What do you eat or what’s in the water or in the genes? That’s not normal. Do you do abs training all day?” He asks the dad of his loved one in disbelief. His funny answer not only inspires his fans, it also shows the relaxed relationship the two have with one another: “Buddy, I’m just trying to get into the next ‘Magic Mike’. Do you have connections?”

Krysten Ritter and Adam Granduciel are said to have split up



Krysten Ritter, 39, and the bandleader of the indie rock band “The War on Drugs” Adam Granduciel, 42, now a couple, have been together for seven years and even have a child together, now it should all be over. An insider revealed to the American “InTouch” that the couple had drifted apart. Krysten and Adam should continue to have a friendly relationship and take care of their son Bruce Julian Knight, who was born in 2019. Another insider disagreed, however, claiming that Krysten and Adam are still together. What is true now, probably only the two know.

September 29, 2021



Stella del Carmen Banderas will do without “Griffith” in the future



The daughter of Melanie Griffith, 64, and Antonio Banderas, 61, want to separate – by one of their last names. The 25-year-old listens to Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith’s full name. Now she submitted an application to the court in Los Angeles to have her famous last name officially removed.

She wants to shorten her name “with the removal of the further surname”, she explains in the application that “People” has received. “Besides, I don’t usually use Griffith when introducing myself or on documents,” it said. “So deleting the name would be my normal usage.”

Stella was born in Spain to the two Hollywood stars she raised away from the limelight. In 1999 she made her acting debut at the side of her mother in the film “Crazy in Alabama”, which her father directed. Griffith and Banderas split in 2015 but remained good friends.

Jake Gyllenhaal is going to take a shower



Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, just wanted to be funny. But many misunderstood his comment on body hygiene. Because only recently a hygiene debate arose in Hollywood when the couple Dax Shepard, 46, and Kristen Bell, 41, admitted: They only shower when they start to smell. The 40-year-old actor also said that he didn’t think bathing was important.

The “Southpaw” actor now admitted to BuzzFeed: “I don’t know what happened there. I answered a question sarcastically and ironically and now it haunts me.” He even showered before the interview. “So I’m sorry,” Jake apologized with a laugh.

When it comes to body hygiene, other actors don’t take it that seriously. Just recently, the statements of the actors couple Ashton Kutscher, 43, and Mila Kunis, 38, went viral. They revealed: “We rarely shower.”

September 28, 2021



Model Nicole Poturalski speaks for the first time about flirting with Brad Pitt



It has been a year since the German model Nicole Poturalski was said to have had a love affair with Brad Pitt, 57, and the press therefore literally rolled over with reports about the 28-year-old. After the sudden love of the two, it became quiet around Nicole. The Berliner-by-choice commented neither on the flirtation with the Hollywood star nor on the surprising separation – until now.

Suddenly Nicole Poturalski reappeared and posed a few days ago on the red carpet at an event in Düsseldorf. When RTL asked her there whether Brad Pitt could kiss well, she only gave an embarrassed “maybe” as an answer.

In an interview with “Bunte”, Nicole reveals to what extent she has changed the love affair with Brad and the international attention: “I’m just the same now as before. That’s not an attribute that somehow defines me. Of course, I’m grateful for everything. “

September 27, 2021



Angelina Jolie and The Weekend spotted together in Santa Monica



Angelina Jolie, 46, is fueling the rumor mill: The actress was spotted outside the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Saturday evening, September 25, 2021. And she was not alone: ​​As photos published by the “Daily Mail” show, she was accompanied by The Weeknd, 31, on the go. While the actress and the musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, arrived separately around 8 p.m. local time, they left the romantic, family-run restaurant together about two and a half hours later.

Angelina Jolie The two steal the show from her



117 images

And in front of the bar, the two didn’t go their separate ways, instead the 46-year-old climbed into the singer’s black SUV, took a seat in the back seat and drove her date to his 70 million dollar estate. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, 57, and Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend, 24, also seem to have agreed on their choice of outfits. Both were dressed all in black from head to toe.

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber have tied the knot



“Girls” creator Lena Dunham, 35, and Luis Felber, 35, are said to have tied the knot last weekend (September 25/26, 2021), a source confirmed to People. Felber probably indicated the special day of the two early Sunday morning (September 26). His Instagram story featured hearts and alien emojis, and he played the song “This Will Be Our Year” from “The Zombies”.

In April, the actress made her relationship with the Anglo-Peruvian musician known as “Attawalpa” public in an interview with the New York Times. “It’s been a few months. I feel really happy,” she said at the time. Their first joint appearance then followed on the red carpet at the premiere of the film “Zola” in London. In June, on the occasion of his birthday, the couple shared some photos on Instagram with their fans.

However, there has not yet been an official confirmation from Dunham’s management in response to a “People” request.

