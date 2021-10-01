Britney Spears announces social media break – or will she be forced to?

Since her disclosure statement in court at the end of June 2021, Britney Spears has been celebrating on social media that there is finally movement in her case and threatens to overturn the guardianship granted to her by her father Jamie Spears. It is all the more surprising that the singer has surprisingly announced that she will be withdrawing from social media for a while.

On September 14, 2021, she posted her apparently last tweet with the words: “Don’t worry, folks – I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I’ll be back soon.” She had just got engaged to long-term friend Sam Ashgari two days earlier. (Read: Britney Spears uses her upcoming independence – to get engaged)

Does your family control the accounts?

The fans, however, have concerns as to whether external control is behind the sudden social media break. In the past, the singer often posted atypical comments that suggested that the guardian and his team could manage and use their accounts. This time, too, the suspicion is not out of thin air, because shortly beforehand she showed herself dancing with her ring – as if she wanted to share her happiness with the whole world.









Britney Spears: Your Instagram account is deactivated

While the accounts on Twitter and Facebook can still be reached, the Instagram profile has been deactivated and can no longer be found. An unusual measure for someone who just wants to take a short break on the platform. Meanwhile, fans post their frustration on Twitter: “Let your lawyer tell you. We don’t believe your socials! They said that the last time they locked them up against their will!” In addition, some speculate that Britney Spears may be pregnant and that the engagement came about as a result. As she explained in her statement to the court, she had previously been banned from doing so – a spiral that she should not be allowed to remove prevents family planning with Ashgari. (Read about this: Britney Spears is fighting for her life in court)

“She wasn’t allowed to get engaged. She stands up to them. They try to show her who is in control. We don’t buy that from them,” said other users. The artist’s family is said to be behind the action. Father Jamie Spears is still responsible for her finances, and personal matters are now handled by a court-appointed guardian. Only recently, however, surprised Spears’ father with the statement that one should check whether the guardianship is actually still necessary. Since Britney Spears is sure that she can take care of her own life, she should be given the opportunity to do so.