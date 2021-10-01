Billie Eilish brings out a photo book with intimate glimpses into her life

Billie Eilish is now one of the modern pop icons. Now she is publishing a photo book that reflects her life and career advancement through hundreds of pictures. The work contains exclusive photographs from her childhood as well as lots of pictures in front of and behind the stage. She sends her fans on a “breathtaking visual journey through her life”, as it says in the promo for the book. Their website also states that the tome “captures the essence of Billie Eilish inside and out.”









The illustrated book will be published on May 11th as a hardcover and e-book together with an accompanying audio book. The special work is published by Grand Central Publishing (GCP), a division of the Hachette Book Group. In addition, it will be published in the USA and Great Britain at the same time, whether a release is planned specifically for the German market remains unclear at the moment. The band can be pre-ordered here on their website.

Billie Eilish describes her research for the photo book in a statement as follows: “Over many months I spent many hours sifting through my family albums and archives and handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do. “

In addition, an audio book with exclusive content and reflections on the photos of the 19-year-old is to be published parallel to her work. So fans expect never before publicly told stories, personal memories from her life and the successful career path of the artist – spoken by herself.

Eilish was the youngest artist to win at the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2019 in the categories “Record of the Year”, “Album of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Best New Artist” and “Best Pop Singing Album”. Last year she was also nominated in four categories. She is also the youngest musician to write and record an official James Bond title song, “No Time To Die”. Her unique music has made Billie Eilish one of the most popular artists of the current generation.