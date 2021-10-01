Billie Eilish Beauty Fail: Fans Can’t Believe It

Billie Eilish Fanbase is kept busy by the singer. What does she have singer already done again?

Billie Eilish: Fans wouldn’t have expected that!

Billie Eilish is now known for getting noticed, doing everything differently and sometimes horrifying her fans! Regular Shitstorms are currently the program of the 19-year-old singer. Like just a few weeks ago when she lost over 100,000 followers with an Instagram post! And now the “Your Power“Interpreter the next fail at the start. This time one Beauty fail, so to speak. Fans couldn’t believe what the musician posted in her Insta story. Let’s put it this way: Billie Eilish almost ate something she shouldn’t eat. ⤵️









Billie Eilish: Badly bitten off!

She wanted to eat her garlic bread with relish, but it happened Billie Eilish something she did not see coming herself. She accidentally bit her nail on her index finger. The nail on this finger was already cracked and with the bite it was completely over to him. The nail broke across and Billie almost ate it. But we’re glad that it didn’t come to that and Billie Eilish yourself with her Beauty fail has not suffered any injury.

