Autumn smell experiences: Perfume novelties in the check

by Marie Schäfers



Cologne. The autumn is here. The playful summer fragrance somehow doesn’t really fit anymore, but you don’t want to grab the strong gourmand classic that beguiles you in winter either. “We’re not putting on thick down jackets right now, we’re also looking for something for transition when it comes to clothing,” says Cologne-based perfumery expert Heinz-Josef Meller.

The manufacturers have already brought up a lot of new products. You quickly lose track of things. Especially since countless variants of an existing fragrance are new – the same (or similar) name, a completely different smell. We bring light to the autumn fragrance spectacle.

Autumn perfumes for women

Two scents that go straight to the limit: Diva-like, but not as sweet as one is used to from the “Alien” range from Thierry Mugler, “Alien Goddess” (30 ml for 73 euros) comes from it. Bergamot makes the difference.

“The citrus fruit makes it fresher and lighter,” says perfumery expert Heinz-Josef Meller. There is also some coconut water in it. “Don’t worry: you don’t smell like sunscreen.” Which wouldn’t be suitable for autumn either …

The new limited-edition fragrance from Escada, “Fairy Love” (30 ml for 43 euros) is an eye-catcher and a nice gift for loved ones. Doesn’t smell as extremely sweet as the bottle suggests. “But it is more for young women, but for them it is quite suitable for the office and leisure time.”



“Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia” looks like something from Gucci looks and smells like it – and with 50 ml for 96 euros is also so expensive. The eau de parfum smells of pear blossom, jasmine and brown sugar. “The touch of fruitiness doesn’t make it too flowery, but it’s very playful. The adhesion is convincing. A nice fragrance for the transition, has something autumnal, but also a remnant of summer, ”says the expert.



Actress Natalie Portman is currently trying to seduce us into the new “Miss Dior Eau de Parfum” in commercials. Again confusing: The scent has nothing to do with the old “Miss Dior” that has been around since 2017. It’s now off the market. The new fragrance can be recognized by the real fabric loop and smells of sandalwood, lily of the valley and peony, is very flowery, more something for women up to their early 40s (30 ml for 74 euros).











“Cloé Naturelle Eau de Parfum” (30 ml for 67 euros) is also made for autumn. Slightly woody, but still fresh, it exudes a very sporty note. Is something for the office, as well as for the evening, so versatile. With notes of citrus, neroli (blossom of the bitter orange) and rose.

The new autumn perfumes for him

Three perfumes from the same category: What for real men, not for little little boys: “Explorer Ultra Blue” by Montblanc (30 ml for 44 euros) is very citrus-like with bergamot and pink pepper, but also has woody notes.

Quasi the big brother of the “Explorer”, which is considered a cheaper but good alternative to the very expensive “Aventus” from Creed (around 200 euros).

Also interesting: “Bvlgari Man Terrae Essence” (60 ml for 83 euros) is also nice and woody. This is accompanied by calamondin orange and iris. “Very earthy, really something for adults, bitter fresh and very elegant”.

You don’t become a stallion when you put on “Hero” by Burberry (50 ml for 69 euros) (even if the TV commercial with Hollywood star Adam Driver suggests that), but juniper, cedarwood and black pepper are for guys with corners and edges.

Cute: That’s a little robot. The bottle from “Phantom” (Paco Rabanne, 50 ml for 73 euros) is funny, as is the fact that the Robo is also “connected”. If you hold your smartphone over it, you can see information and videos. “It is definitely something for connoisseurs of” One Million “and” Invictus “by Rabanne,” says the expert. Fruity, tangy, fresh, very pleasant. Lavender meets lemon and apple, as well as vanilla and patchouli. Great for young men.

An eye-catcher and not just a fragrance highlight is “Scandal pour homme” by Jean-Paul Gaultier (50 ml for 74 euros). “The look is super classy,” says Meller. Has the potential to become a long-running Gaultier fragrance for men alongside the classic “Le Male”. It smells of clary sage and mandarin orange, caramel and tonka bean. “This is very popular right now,” says the expert.