Angelina Jolie with her daughter on the red carpet

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet at the Variety’s Power of Women Awards. The actress got family support. The 46-year-old was accompanied by daughter Zahara – and she caught the eye of the photographers.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara made a brilliant appearance on the red carpet of the “Power of Women” gala. While the “Maleficent” actress sat in a light brown, floor-length pleated dress with a high collar and long, wide sleeves, her teenage daughter opted for a look completely in white.

Zahara shone in a short-sleeved blouse, which she combined with white, wide-cut high-waist trousers. The 16-year-old wore color-coordinated sneakers. While the two posed for the photographers, Angelina Jolie hugged her daughter lovingly on the red carpet. Zahara smiled all over her face.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara. (Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Variety)









Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara were accompanied at the event in Beverly Hills by the poet Amanda Gorman, who received a prize at the gala. The 23-year-old performed one of her works at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden in January. This made her famous all over the world.

At the gala, the mother-daughter duo also met pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom. Singer Lorde, ex- “Charmed” actress Alyssa Milano and actress Rita Moreno were among the guests at the event in Beverly Hills. You can see the most beautiful looks of the event in our Photo show.

At 16 years old, Zahara is Angelina Jolie’s eldest daughter. In total, the 46-year-old has five other children with her ex Brad Pitt: 20-year-old Maddox, three-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, who are now 13 years old.