Angelina Jolie: When she talks about The Weekend, she “shines”

Rumors have been circulating since the summer of 2021 that Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd should be a couple. A source now claims that the actress is blown away by him.

In July 2021, Angelina Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, were spotted together for the first time, whereupon the first rumors of love sprouted. When the two dined together on September 25th at the Italian restaurant “Giorgio Baldi” in Santa Monica, California, the rumor mill was simmering again. Mainly because after dinner they left the place together in the singer’s car. But are they a couple or not? An insider now wants to shed light on the darkness and seems safe – there is more to it than friendship.

Angelina and the Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, are supposed to assert that they only get along well in a platonic way, but the said insider apparently sees it differently. Because confidants of the two stars “believe that something romantic is looming,” the source told “US Weekly”. The 46-year-old’s face should literally light up every time she talks about Abel. No doubt: you could “definitely” warm up to him.









The musician, who had an on-off relationship with Bella Hadid, 24, from 2015 to 2019, has a certain awe of the two-time Oscar winner, he admires her very much. He also goes to great lengths to convince Angelina of himself: “He exudes all his charm and does everything he can to impress her.” How exactly he does this, however, does not reveal the insider.

According to the source, not named, the behavior of the superstars indicates that they may not only maintain a friendly relationship with one another. It remains to be seen whether Angelina and Abel, who is 15 years younger than her, are (or will become) a couple.

Source used: usmagazine.com

