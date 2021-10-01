Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNewsAngelina Jolie: She usually only saw Brad like this: Private photos show...
News

Angelina Jolie: She usually only saw Brad like this: Private photos show her at home with the kids

By Arjun Sethi
0
99




As an actress it is Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie (45) used to be in front of the camera. In blockbusters like “Lara Croft”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” or “The Tourist” she saw an audience of millions. But current recordings of the 45-year-olds reveal a whole new side that was probably only her before Ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) knew from her.

Here Angelina does not show herself as a sexy femme fatale, as in many of her films, but as a loving mother, completely private and completely natural, together with her children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), Knox and Vivienne (both 12). The photos were taken during a shoot for the March issue of the British magazine “Vogue”. And in the recordings we not only see intimate family moments, but also the amazing collection of tattoos from son Maddox!




Would you like to know what everyday life looks like at Jolie and experience a particularly intimate moment between Maddox and his mom Angelina? Then watch the video above.

Angelina Jolie protects her children

Public appearances by Angelina, especially with the children, have become rare recently. It almost seems as if she wants to give her offspring a little normalcy and a life away from the red carpets and flashes of lightning. Because especially after the end of “Brangelina” in 2016 and the public mud fight of the former dream couple, the rascals were often in the public eye.

In the video below you can see how Angelina creates a completely normal mom-daughter day with two of her daughters.


Previous articlePictures show old version by Johnny Silverhand
Next articleRegé-Jean Page: Bridgerton star has landed next Netflix role – entertainment
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv