Angelina Jolie: She usually only saw Brad like this: Private photos show her at home with the kids

As an actress it is Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie (45) used to be in front of the camera. In blockbusters like “Lara Croft”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” or “The Tourist” she saw an audience of millions. But current recordings of the 45-year-olds reveal a whole new side that was probably only her before Ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) knew from her.

Here Angelina does not show herself as a sexy femme fatale, as in many of her films, but as a loving mother, completely private and completely natural, together with her children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), Knox and Vivienne (both 12). The photos were taken during a shoot for the March issue of the British magazine “Vogue”. And in the recordings we not only see intimate family moments, but also the amazing collection of tattoos from son Maddox!









Would you like to know what everyday life looks like at Jolie and experience a particularly intimate moment between Maddox and his mom Angelina? Then watch the video above.

Angelina Jolie protects her children

Public appearances by Angelina, especially with the children, have become rare recently. It almost seems as if she wants to give her offspring a little normalcy and a life away from the red carpets and flashes of lightning. Because especially after the end of “Brangelina” in 2016 and the public mud fight of the former dream couple, the rascals were often in the public eye.

In the video below you can see how Angelina creates a completely normal mom-daughter day with two of her daughters.