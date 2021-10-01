Andra Day: What’s wrong with the love rumors with Brad Pitt?

by Anthea Paul



Allegedly, Andra Day and Brad Pitt flirted heavily with each other and exchanged numbers in April 2021. Now the singer speaks plain language.

After separating from Angelina Jolie, 46, Brad Pitt, 57, is said to have had several relationships with different women. The Hollywood rumor mill is simmering about the actor’s love life. One of these alleged liaisons is the singer Andra Day, 36. In an interview, the 36-year-old tells how she feels about the “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” actor.

Violent flirts behind the stage?



According to an insider, Andra Day and Brad Pitt met at the Oscars this year. The source told the British magazine “Mirror” that the singer and the actor should have flirted heavily with each other behind the stage and then exchanged numbers. Since then, the two celebrities have been said to have a relationship with each other.

New love for Brad Pitt? A singer has turned his head











Andra Day on Brad Pitt: “We don’t even know each other”



In an interview with the US American news magazine “Entertainment Tonight”, the singer now reveals that she has or had no relationship with Brad Pitt. And not only that: Allegedly, Andra Day has never met the actor. When asked about her alleged liaison with Brad Pitt at the BET Awards ceremony on June 28, 2021, she replied with a laugh: “Oh my God, especially because we’ve never met”.

The singer then makes it clear that the allegations about a love affair between her and Brad Pitt are nothing more than fictitious: “We’re not together. We don’t even know each other”. The singer doesn’t want to know anything about a secret affair behind the stage at the Academy Awards. She comments on the supposed insider statements in the “Mirror” with the words: “Someone was probably bored that day”. However, the 36-year-old takes it with humor: “It’s hilarious”.

Source used: etonline.com

