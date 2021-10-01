Amazon brings Echo Studio in a Billie Eilish edition

The Echo Studio from Amazon has been around for a long time – but not in this look: The smart Alexa speaker is now available in a special, limited Billie Eilish edition.

Echo Studio Billie Eilish Edition: This is what the Alexa box offers

The most striking feature of the smart speaker is the look: the surface of the Alexa box is decorated with the US singer’s counter-free. But that’s not all: The bundle includes six months of free access to the Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service – and of course to the new Billie Eilish album “Happier than ever”. In addition, the Echo Studio should receive special Alexa commands and routines. With those you can then have Billie Eilish wake you up in the morning.

Amazon Echo Studio Billie Eilish: availability, price

The Amazon Echo Studio in the limited Billie Eilish version can now be pre-ordered from Amazon in the USA and costs 230 US dollars there. He has not yet appeared in the German Amazon shop.