Sunday, October 3, 2021
Amazon brings Echo Studio in a Billie Eilish edition

By Arjun Sethi
US superstar gets its own smart loudspeaker

The Amazon Echo Studio is now also available with the likeness of Billie Eilish.

Fans of the US singer Billie Eilish can look forward to a new smart speaker from Amazon. What does the “Echo Studio Billie Eilish Edition” offer?

The Echo Studio from Amazon has been around for a long time – but not in this look: The smart Alexa speaker is now available in a special, limited Billie Eilish edition.

