All 54 films and series of the week

Anonnent: inside of Amazon Prime can look forward to numerous new films and series in the catalog of the streaming service at the beginning of the month. There is also a load of horror, Oscar films and survival thrills with a visit to the bears.

New to Amazon Prime are two horror films from the Welcome to Blumhouse series (Bingo Hell * and Black as Night *), the Oscar-winning war film 1917 *, the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody * about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and the disaster musical Cats *.









Check out the trailer for the horror film Bingo Hell on Amazon Prime:

Bingo Hell – Trailer (English) HD

If you don’t want to do without survival thrills and bear attacks in your films, you can also watch The Revenant on Sunday Leonardo DiCaprio be happy. Loki fans should make a note of The Last Black Man in San Francisco, with which Loki villain Jonathan Majors celebrated his breakthrough.

All new movies on Amazon Prime this week

All new series on Amazon Prime this week

Podcast: The 22 best October series starts

Do you need more fresh streaming tips? In the Moviepilot Podcast Stream Flurry you get the full dose of October highlights:

There is something for everyone here, because we have checked Netflix, Amazon, Sky, Disney + and Apple TV + and are introducing you to the 22 big highlights of the month – from the cult sitcom Seinfeld to exciting tips to get you in the mood for Halloween.

