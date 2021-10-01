Alessio Vella: “I once ordered Pietro Lombardi’s fan box” – Kreisliga Hochrhein

Only 22 years old and already the captain of the soccer club FC Bad Sckingen: In the BZ questionnaire, Alessio Vella talks about short birthday parties, beach sports and careless teachers.

To wear the captain’s armband at FC Bad Sckingen is “a great honor” for Alessio Vella. In his second year with the A-Kreisligisten, the 22-year-old Flinger, whose home club is the Spvgg. Brennet-flingen, already has a management position. The defensive player, who is in the final year of his apprenticeship at Sparkasse, comes from a football family: Father Antonio is currently coaching the FC reserve, Uncle Matteo was until recently the coach of city and league rivals SV Obersckingen. Before the game against SV Sthlingen on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Alessio Vella answered questions about the BZ questionnaire – including non-athletic issues.

As a child I wanted to be: the classic: professional football player. I was on the right track, playing with the C-Juniors of FV Lrrach-Brombach in the association league. But then I decided more towards leisure and friends. I could always eat: Spaghetti Bolognese, of course.

Favourite club? Juventus Turin. I think it’s very good for the game system that Cristiano Ronaldo left. The season wasn’t too good to start, but they slowly caught up. In Germany I am a SC Freiburg sympathizer.

My last concert: 2019, Southside Festival. I’ve been there a couple of times.

My first visit to the stadium: At the sports club in the early 2000s, when I was four or five years old. My father had season tickets there. I have a lot of memories of the Dreisamstadion, and I was there often with colleagues.

In which film would you be the ideal leading actor? Fast and Furios, the role of Vin Diesel with his seriousness and the way he presents himself.

Definitely not missing from my music playlist: Pietro Lombardi, the others will laugh again. I also ordered a fan box with a CD, hat and autograph card. The best series for a marathon: How I met your Mother – favorite character? Barney Stinson – and Prison Break.

Best sport besides football? Beachminton. There is a small field near the youth center in Flingen, we go there when the weather is right. I think everything that has to do with sun and ball is great. We always play beach tennis when we are on vacation in Italy.









Do you remember a student prank? We once put a snowball on our teacher’s chair. He didn’t see him … We were a small group and were allowed to detention.

Who would you like to have a beer with at the hotel bar? Mario Barth. I always have to laugh with him.

What posters were in your room? Fuballer: Ronaldo – the right one from Brazil -, Ronaldinho, Kaka. And Buffon should not be missing, of course.

Favorite holiday? I go to Italy regularly with my family. And with my team I would like to go to Mallorca to the Ballermann.

A quirk of mine: I say yes far too often instead of saying no.

Best excuse why someone didn’t come to the game? Last year before the game at SV Rheintal, one of our teammates canceled: “I have to write my report book.” The reactions? Very smiling, I say.

Favorite reader? If so, then Harry Potter. I read a couple of volumes there. Otherwise I don’t read that much.

The craziest bird at FC Bad Sckingen? There is not a single one, we are all crazy. Most likely Moritz Pfeifer and Jan Schlinke stand out. We are on the road as a team almost every weekend and experience quite a few stories together.

Favourite subject in school: Sports.

My most embarrassing scene … was when I celebrated my 18th birthday. 20 minutes later I was relatively drunk in bed and couldn’t get out. My father then had to cancel the party.

Favorite website? I often go to 11teamsports, a football shop.

A sport in which I am free of talent: Definitely gymnastics. I also struggled with that in my Abitur. Least of all stretching gymnastics.

I succeed best at the stove … actually spaghetti.

Once in a lifetime I really want … to Turin to the stadium. Even though I’m a Juve fan, I haven’t been there yet.

At FC … we are a damn young group and want to gain experience, but also get the points needed to play up there. Our strength is solidarity and it encourages us to do a lot together in our private lives. We communicate a lot on the pitch, and it’s not just me as the captain who is responsible for this, but the whole team.

Clemens Bauer is a great trainer, but … he could say Tschs after a party instead of doing the “French”, as he calls it. Sometimes he is just gone and the next morning he writes: “It was nice.”

