Actress surprises fans: Amber Heard announces the birth of her daughter

Actress Amber Heard surprises her fan base with good news. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife announced on Instagram that she is now the mother of a daughter. A surrogate mother reportedly gave birth to the child.

Amber Heard has become the mother of a daughter. The 35-year-old actress announced this surprisingly on Instagram. The Aquaman star wrote: “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life . “









Heard goes on to explain that four years ago she decided she wanted to have a child. “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now understand how radical it is for us as women to think about it this way. I hope we get to a point where it’s normal to have no ring on your finger, but still wanting to put up a cot. ” She wants to protect her private life by being in control and sharing this message with her fans. According to “Page Six”, the child is said to have been born to a surrogate mother.

Heard has had a tough time. The war of the roses with her ex-husband Johnny Depp was fought in court after Depp was dubbed a “woman thug” in an article in the daily newspaper “The Sun” in 2018 and both then accused each other of domestic violence.

Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming the film “The Rum Diary”, and in 2015 they said yes. After just 15 months of marriage, Heard filed for divorce in May 2016. After a mud fight, the divorce became official at the beginning of 2017. Depp agreed to the payment of seven million dollars. In return, Heard dropped a domestic violence complaint against him.