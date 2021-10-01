According to Vin Diesel, the continuation comes earlier than expected · KINO.de

When Vin Diesel announced “Riddick 4”, fans all over the world were happy. Now the action film about the antihero could even be finished faster than expected.

In Hollywood, Vin Diesel has long been one of the top actors in the action genre and was able to score with fans around the world, especially with the “The Fast and the Furious” series. His most popular characters include Dominic Toretto (“The Fast and the Furious”), Xander Cage (“xXx – Triple X”), Groot (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Riddick (“Pitch Black – Planet of Darkness”). The latter in particular is currently on everyone’s lips, as Diesel has already announced “Riddick 4” and has confirmed its start of production. Now the actor announced new information about the film.

As the US website ComicBook.com reports, Vin Diesel posted a picture from a Riddick film on Instagram and wrote:

“Incredible meeting today, thank you team, you know who you are … Let’s just say, ‘Furia’ may be closer than you think. #Riddick “

You can see the original Instagram post here:

What exactly Diesel means by this can only be guessed at. However, it seems like he did meet up with the production team, which was good news for him. Since the fourth part about the cult warrior Riddick should come earlier than expected, the plans seem to be making good progress, so that the fans may not have to wait long. More detailed information about the cast and the plot as well as an official film release date for “Riddick 4” is not yet available. But it is interesting that Diesel is writing about “Furia” this time, although the next part has been titled “Furya” so far. This is, after all, the home planet of the Furians, to which Riddick belongs. Presumably, Vin Diesel only made a careless mistake.









Which Vin Diesel projects can we still look forward to?

As early as 2019, Vin Diesel gave his fans a brief insight into his upcoming projects in an Instagram post. At that time he wrote:

“Before I get into the next character and movie project … there’s so much to get excited about … ‘Almost’ sequel, Xander Cage, Riddick … Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of ‘Witch Hunter’ and the sequel to ‘Bloodshot’. In front of all the press that comes with the release of the various films over the next year. I have to take a minute to collect myself. “

It has been known for a long time that “xXx 4” and the “Bloodshot” sequel will definitely come, but there is just as little information here as with “Riddick 4”. So it remains exciting. Diesel even wants to split the next tenth part of the “The Fast and the Furious” series into two films in order to offer the fans a worthy action finale. There is no cinema release date here either, but “Fast & Furious 10” is planned for 2023.

