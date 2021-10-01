About the fashion power of the pop singer

Billie Eilish’s trademark: neon green parting, long acrylic nails, XXL dresses, like Gucci. (Image: Getty Images)

Style icon

Yes, she is the outstanding musician of her generation. But it is also her personal style that inspires teenagers and the most prestigious fashion designers alike. How pop star Billie Eilish redefined the standards of femininity.

This year Billie Eilish turns twenty. The singing prodigy from Los Angeles is no longer a teen. So it’s high time to get her out of this corner and to call her what she has become: the most influential pop star of our time.

Of course you can’t do that by singing alone. It takes more than that. For example, an appearance that shakes the perception of pop divas as we have known them up to now. Ever since Britney Spears wore little more than a living snake on stage on stage in the noughties, it seemed normal for young singers to sell their bodies like strippers. Until Billie Eilish came and covered hers in wide unisex clothes.

Billie Eilish influences contemporary pop music like no other singer. But she is also a superpower as a style icon. (Image: Getty Images)

But let’s start at the beginning, with their musical achievements. After all, it was they who brought Billie Eilish to the table around five years ago and gave her the platform to become the role model of her generation.

Born in 2001 to Irish-born, more or less successful artist parents, Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, as her full name is, and her six-year-old brother Finneas obviously have a lot of creative potential in the cradle. Parents mainly teach their children at home. The first song that Little Billie can play on the ukulele is “I Will” by the Beatles. There are posters of Justin Bieber on the wall of her room.

World hit from the nursery

When she was 13, she recorded a song with her brother at home. Finneas wrote it, it is sung by Billie, together they put it on a free platform without ulterior motives. The song “Ocean Eyes”, it is about Billie’s unrequited love, is downloaded over a hundred thousand times within two weeks and then played on the radio.

Shortly thereafter, Billie Eilish signed a record deal, and the siblings produced the entire debut album in Finneas’ nursery. She sings in bed, he sits at the computer, she scribbles the 14 song titles on the wall by hand. Including the later world hit “Bad Guy”. In between, mom brings vegan burritos and listens to the two of them.









With her music, Billie Eilish conquered millions of teenage hearts in no time. Because suddenly there is someone who suffers just as much in herself and the world and also knows how to pack the whole anguish of the soul into great songs. In her voice a brittle timbre that reminds one of an old jazz singer, then of a sleepy girl who doesn’t care about anything. Add to that the dark, poppy synth sounds of your brother.

As new as the sound, as extraordinary as the way Billie Eilish dresses. At first glance, her colorfully printed shirts, sweaters and oversized shorts looked like a throwback to the skateboarding scene in Los Angeles in the 1990s. At some point, however, it became clear: Billie Eilish deliberately chose the XXL silhouette.

In an interview she once said: “I don’t want the whole world to know everything about me. That’s why I wear these wide clothes. Nobody can have an opinion about my body because nobody has seen what is underneath. Nobody can say, ‘Oh, she’s slim but curvy, oh, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass.’ Nobody can say anything because they all don’t know. “

Seen in this way, Billie Eilish’s look signals: My body is mine. In doing so, she criticizes the fact that the bodies of women in the spotlight are constantly being commented on by other people without being asked.

And even though the singer takes her body out of our sight, she probably does more for the body awareness of young people than all of the body positivity hashtags on Instagram put together. Just with the proof that female pop stars can be successful today without showing off.

Extra sausage from designers

A statement that inspires teenagers and impresses fashion designers. For example, Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci, is an avowed fan. The Italian tailors extra-wide custom-made items for Billie Eilish, and he recently hired her as a model for his fashion art film directed by director Gus Van Sant.

Even Chanel turns a blind eye to the American woman’s red carpet designs and deviates from the usual, body-hugging aesthetics. And in the current Celine men’s collection, for which designer Hedi Slimane was inspired by the wardrobe of Generation Z, there seems to be a little Billie Eilish in every look.

And teenagers who cannot afford designer fashion will find the oversized hoodies in Billie Eilish’s own collection, which she wears herself with the likeness of her idol.

With her idiosyncratic style, the 1.61 meter tall woman has gained a lot of fashion power. This may also be due to her 74 million Instagram followers, who saw her role model at the Grammy Awards a year ago in full Gucci gear. The GG logo even graced her long acrylic nails. Billie Eilish was the big winner of the evening with five awards in the most important categories. Nobody brought home as many trophies as the then 18-year-old.

This year she has again been nominated four times for a Grammy for her new songs written during the lockdown. At Spotify she was also the most streamed artist worldwide in 2020. No wonder, she ranks 43rd on the new “Forbes” list of the highest paid stars as the youngest top earner. According to the business magazine, the singer earned 53 million dollars in the Corona year.

Nevertheless, Billie Eilish sympathetically still lives at home with her parents. Together with her dog, the cat, a tarantula and her first car, a black Dodge Challenger. Only her brother has moved out in the meantime.