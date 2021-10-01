▷ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s amusing review of “Young Rock” on Sky on Monday

Sky Germany

From October 4th on Sky Comedy as well as on the Sky Ticket streaming service and via Sky Q on demand

Dwayne Johnson as lead actor and executive producer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started his career as a football player, became world famous as a wrestler and became a superstar as an actor. He looks back on his youth in the charming comedy series “Young Rock”. The eleven episodes of the first season can be seen in double episodes on Mondays from 8:15 p.m. from October 4, as well as on the Sky Ticket streaming service and via Sky Q. “Young Rock” has already been extended for a second season.

About “Young Rock”:

USA 2032: Dwayne Johnson is running for the election of the US President. In an interview with Randall Park, he looks back on his eventful life, which made him the man he is today. From growing up in a rugged family surrounded by wrestling icons, to rebellious teenage years, to his years as a football player at the University of Miami. In addition to the interview scenes in which Johnson himself can be seen, there are flashbacks to the years 1982, 1987 and 1990. Dwayne at the age of ten is played by Adrian Groulx (“Mighty Expres”), Bradley Constant (“Following Phil”) is the 15th -year-old teenager and Uli Latukefu (“Marco Polo”) is Dwayne at the age of 20. This coming-of-age journey highlights the unforgettable moments and incredible relationships that made the ordinary little kid Dwayne an extraordinary superstar – and shows that he is more like us than we think.









“Young Rock” was co-developed by Nahnatchka Khan and Dwayne Johnson, executive producers are Khan and Johnson, as well as Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras. The series is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

Facts:

Original title: “Young Rock”, comedy series, 11 episodes, approx. 30 minutes each, USA 2021. Script: Jeff Chiang, Nahnatchka Khan. Directed by Jeffrey Walker, Daina Reid, Nahnatchka Khan. Executive Producers: Dwayne Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras. Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Randall Park, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, John Tui, Matthew Willig,

Broadcast dates:

From October 4, 2021 on Mondays from 8:15 p.m. in double episodes on Sky Comedy as well as on the Sky Ticket streaming service and via Sky Q on demand. Weekly broadcast. Either in German or in the original.

