▷ ARTE presents the “Summer of Voices” and the program highlights of the second …

Today, Tuesday, the European cultural channel ARTE presented the program focus “Summer of Voices” at a virtual press conference, which invites you every Friday and Sunday from July 16 to August 22, 2021, distinctive and memorable voices in award-winning cult films, new documentaries and to listen to emblematic concerts. In the course of the conference, other program highlights of the second half of 2021 were presented, including Liz Mermin’s two-part documentary “Generation 11 September”, Vitaly Mansky’s award-winning portrait “Gorbachev. Paradise” and the new science format “42”, which Nora Tschirner will be her voice from September will borrow.

True to the motto “The sound is what counts”, ARTE is putting its established pop culture summer focus this year under the motto “Summer of Voices”. It will open on July 16 with the new, two-part documentation The magical voices of pop, which sheds light on what makes a voice magical and how the technical age has changed the perception of voice.

In addition, the spectrum of voices in the “Summer of Voices” is remarkable: The unmistakable voices are one thing Frank Sinatra or one Edith Piaf, ARTE with the feature film La vie en rose sets a monument. If an entire nation identifies itself with these voices, the harsh voice polarizes one Ozzy Ozbourne, but still reaches millions of people precisely because of its rough uniqueness. ARTE dedicates a documentary in its first broadcast to the Black Sabbath frontman.

Nowhere does the attraction of a voice come into its own as in the context of a live concert and it creates a wide variety of emotions: Whether euphoric screeching Elvis concert in Las Vegas, devout listening in front of the screen during the corona-related solo performance of Nick Cave at Alexandra Palace in London or rocking out at Tina Turner-Concert.

In the “Summer of Voices”, great soulful voices hit the heart: In addition to the biopic Ray, the audience expects a new concert recording of Alicia Keys. Vocal contrasts are provided by the cinema offering in the focus: Is Joseph Vilsmaier’s feature film about the Comedian Harmonists the wrong notes of the self-proclaimed opera diva ensure vocal precision Florence Foster Jenkins, whose portrayal earned Meryl Streep an Oscar nomination, for salmon volleys.

Not only in the “Summer of Voices”, but also beyond that, ARTE has a varied and high-quality program ready for its audience in the second half of the year.

In terms of music, it will also be the ARTE Concert at this year’s festival summer. True to the motto “No summer without festivals!” the broadcaster offers broadcasts from among others Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, the Salzburg Festival or with the Berlin cult label Ostgut-Ton. From September onwards, ARTE will focus on the Hip hop culture in all its forms, including René Kästner’s and Falk Schacht’s web series That one!that outlines the history of rapeseed in Germany.

From September onwards, the focus will be on a number of important political milestones: The 20th anniversary of September 11th and the end of the Soviet Union in December 30 years ago will mark two years of caesura in autumn and winter. In various documentaries, ARTE will analyze its social impact, which continues to have an impact up to the present: Liz Mermin, for example, meets for her two-part documentary Generation September 11th young adults who lost their fathers in the World Trade Center collapse. In Vitaly Mansky’s intimate documentary Gorbachev. paradise the meanwhile 90-year-old Mikhail Gorbachev reflects on the collapse of the USSR 30 years ago, Chernobyl, but also the basic questions of human existence. Current topics are not neglected in autumn either: Zum World climate summit In October, ARTE shows a series of documentaries on climate policy as well as personal stories in the fight to save the climate.

is 42 the answer to almost everything? The new science format on ARTE, to which Nora Tschirner lends her voice, will navigate humanity’s big and small questions with a wink from September. Also the series The Arctic – 66.5 degrees north, which presents the polar regions of Canada, Norway, Greenland and Russia in spectacular aerial photos, awakens the sense of adventure and quenches the thirst for knowledge.

ARTE also has brilliant series and gripping cinema in its luggage in the second half of the year: In Niccolò Ammaniti’s second series Anna A girl sets out in a deadly virus-ridden Sicily to look for her missing little brother. In One Lane Bridge Maori detective Ariki Davis investigates a murder in New Zealand. In addition, ARTE is waiting for new ones in autumn Series offers on the web on, for example with the British original from Queer as Folk, the award-winning Israeli series Hamishim – fifty or Foodie love starring Laia Costa and Guillermo Pfening. In movie evenings about Christoph Walz, Agatha Christie and Francis Ford Coppola become classics like Murder on the Orient Express or Apocalypse Now shown, accompanied by documentaries in the first broadcast about the legendary film actors.

