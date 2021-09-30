TikTok: That’s why they’re banning OnlyFans stars

OnlyFans: App causes a stir

OnlyFans has experienced a real hype in the last few months. The app offers what other Instagram, TikTok and Co. don’t like to see: extremely revealing content. There are now many national and international stars who are already with OnlyFans. Among other things, Bella Thorne, who earns a lot of money with her OnlyFans account. How it works? Users have to take out a monthly subscription for every account they subscribe to in order to see the exclusive content. Everything is allowed, even pornographic content. No wonder that the app is therefore very controversial among many people …

TikTok deletes accounts from OnlyFans stars

As it stands, TikTok doesn’t seem like a huge fan of the competitor either: some OnlyFans Creator complained to Rolling Stone magazine that theirs TikTok accounts from which nothing has been deleted. Several users reported that they were thrown from the platform in November without warning – on the grounds that they had violated the company’s sex and freedom of movement guidelines. OnlyFans star Ally Hardesty assured that she always paid extra attention to her outfits and content on TikTok, because she knew that the platform was very strict on these points. Many of the deleted accounts had one thing in common: They had linked their OnlyFans account in the bio.

In a statement, TikTok indirectly confirmed this assumption: “We don’t allow, promote, glorify, or allow accounts that divert traffic away from sexual solicitation.” An understandable move by TikTok. After all, there are a lot of very young people romping around on the app who the company wants to protect from excessive, sexual content. Accounts of stars like Bella Thorne or Tana Mongeau were spared from being deleted despite the links. Why this is the case has not been answered.

You can find more star news and interviews in the current BRAVO, which you can buy at the kiosk or simply order online in the BRAVO web shop at your home!









Agree & read on Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. This does not affect the legality of the processing carried out up until the next revocation. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



! ->! ->! ->