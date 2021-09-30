Spotify makes stupid mistakes with a new Billie Eilish song – fans react immediately

The new song by Billie Eilish and Rosalía is of course also available on Spotify. However, a serious mistake was made there. Image: imago images / El Universal

Fans of Billie Eilish are currently eagerly awaiting the singer’s new album, which is due to be released this year but does not yet have an official title. After all, the 19-year-old released the song “Lo Vas A Olvidar” last week – a collaboration with Rosalía for the new season of the HBO series “Euphoria”.

The new track is available on the major music platform Spotify, among others. There Billie ended up in an official playlist category that she doesn’t even belong in. Many fans noticed this immediately and expressed criticism on Twitter.

New Billie Eilish song ends up in the wrong Spotify section

In “Lo Vas A Olvidar” Billie Eilish sings in Spanish, which is very popular with her fans. However, the hit has now also landed on the official Spotify playlist “Viva Latino”, which the provider also advertises with Billie and Rosalía as a cover motif. Above all, the placement of the “Bad Guy” interpreter at the point is currently causing raised eyebrows, because she is obviously not of Latin American origin.









And Rosalía doesn’t really fit into the category either, because she comes from Spain and not Latin America. Although it even won prizes at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2018, its consideration was by no means undisputed. A user now demanded on Twitter: “Hey Spotify, I think that’s wrong, neither Billie Eilish nor Rosalía is Latinx, how about an explanation?”

Even more Twitter users followed up and tagged Spotify directly in their posts. For example, one fan wrote: “Is there an explanation why Spotify decided against using a Latina as the cover for the Latin playlist? Just ask because it’s always nice to see Latinas represented. The least they can do is include them in their own music category.“

Another user initially only posted the cover of the Spotify playlist on Twitter, but then added various comments of his own under it in Portuguese. In one of them it says: “Both are great artists, but they are not Latin American.”

So far (as of February 1, 2021, 3 p.m.) the streaming service has not responded to the criticism, Billie Eilish and Rosalía are still the figureheads of the “Viva Latino” division on Spotify.

Hopefully those responsible for the site won’t make a similar mistake when Billie Eilish’s new album finally comes out. As she recently suggested in a question and answer session on Instagram, the record will contain 16 songs.

(ju)