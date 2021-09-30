Selena Gomez: is it crackling between her and Chris Evans?

Is there something going on between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans? At least in the social networks, the two seem to be getting closer.

There is no question for many fans that actress Selena Gomez (29) and “Captain America” ​​actor Chris Evans (40) would be an absolute dream couple. Now there are indications that this wish could actually become a reality. The trigger for the speculation is the tip from Twitter users who discovered that Chris Evans recently followed the ex-girlfriend of singer Justin Bieber (27) on Instagram.

Fans of Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are puzzled The fan account “Selena Gomez Source” published a corresponding screenshot on Twitter on September 24th, triggering wild guesswork among the followers. While some are speculating about an imminent wedding, a fan of Selena posts a crying emoji and writes: “I did not expect that.”

Other followers assume that Chris Evans follows the attractive actress only for professional reasons and that both may soon be seen together on the screen. However, nothing specific is known about this either.

Selena Gomez has long found Chris Evans attractive In an interview in 2015, she revealed that Selena Gomez is into Chris Evans. As reported by “hollywoodlife.com”, she said on the US talk show “Watch What Happens Live”: “I have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.”







