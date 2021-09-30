Preview: TV tips on Thursday (09/30/2021)

You will never miss a program again. Here you will find all program highlights on Thursday at a glance.

8:15 p.m., Das Erste, Nord bei Nordwest: A killer and a half, crime thriller



Lona (Henny Reents) has woken up from her coma and is working as a policewoman again. But has she really completely recovered? Hauke ​​(Hinnerk Schönemann), not only a veterinarian since Lona’s injury, but now also an official police officer, has his doubts. A mysterious murder challenges the investigators as a team. Hauke’s care quickly gets on Lona ‘s nerves. Hauke’s relationship with the veterinary assistant Jule (Marleen Lohse) is also put to the test. With the return of the undercover agent Timo (Lasse Myhr), Jule learns that Hauke ​​has lied to her several times.

8:15 p.m., ZDF, My friend, the disgust: completely denied, family series



Was it love at first sight? Certainly not! But over time, Olaf Hintz (Dieter Hallervorden) and the Kuntze family have turned into a loving, albeit bizarre flat share. Until the doorbell rings. There is Hintz’s sister Elfie (Ursela Monn). Half a year ago Trixie (Alwara Höfels) and her children left half of their apartment for their own trip around the world based on the principle of “living for help”. Now she is back earlier than expected and wants to move in again.









8:15 p.m., VOX, Fast & Furious 7, Action



After Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew have eliminated the villain Owen Shaw, his brother Ian swears bloody revenge: He wants the entire team around Dominic, Brian (Paul Walker), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), See Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) dead. In addition, there is an order from the mysterious agent Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), who intends to free the surveillance program “God’s Eye” and its programmer Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) from the hands of insidious terrorists.

8:15 p.m., Tele 5, Law of the Street – Brooklyn’s Finest, crime drama



Eddie (Richard Gere), Sal (Ethan Hawke) and Tango (Don Cheadle) have one thing in common: They are cops and investigate darkest cases on the streets of Brooklyn, New York. Everyone struggles with their own problems when the three are brought together by a mission.

10:00 p.m., NDR, Strandgut – The Usedom crime thriller



On the seabed off Usedom there are still tons of ammunition from the Second World War, washed up on the beach in the form of dangerous phosphorus. The shy ten-year-old Ada Harms (Anaïs Sterneckert) is always looking for little treasures nearby. Karin Lossow (Katrin Sass) knows about it and to protect Ada, she regularly searches the beach for phosphorus clumps herself. When a female corpse washes up in the sand near Heringsdorf, Commissioner Ellen Norgaard (Rikke Lylloff) is extremely worried.

CodeList