Megan Fox: Clear announcement about engagement rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged? This question is currently around. Fox is now commenting on this on Instagram.

Actress Megan Fox (34, “Transformers”) has apparently had enough of the engagement rumors. In her Instagram story, the girlfriend of rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30, “Bloody Valentine”) presents a massive ring on her left ring finger. On it are the words: “F … Y ..” in capital letters. Her only comment: a smiley that rolls her eyes.









The day before, paparazzi photos, published by “People” magazine, among others, of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly caused a sensation. It shows the couple in New York, with a striking ring sparkling on the actress’ left hand. Immediately there was speculation about a possible engagement. With her latest post, Fox is likely to have silenced the rumor mill.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of their joint film “Midnight In The Switchgrass” and made their relationship official in July 2020 via Instagram. In May, Fox’s split from husband Brian Austin Green, 47, became known. The two had been married since 2010. Together they have three sons Noah (8), Bodhi (6) and Journey (4).

