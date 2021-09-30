Thursday, September 30, 2021
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala hairstyle was $ 10,000!

By Arjun Sethi
That’s how much Kim Kardashian (40) spent on the Met Gala just for her hair! The reality beauty was probably one of the most discussed looks at the event this year. She presented herself in a black outfit from Balenciaga, which not only covered her entire body, but also her face. Only a floor-length ponytail peeped out of her full-body robe – and it was Kim cost a lot. She spent a whopping $ 10,000 just on her Met Gala hairstyle!

Her hairstylist revealed that Chris Appleton (38) now in one Instagram-Question round. Accordingly, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star spent the equivalent of over 8,500 euros on the ponytail look. For that could Kim but also stroll with a braid on the red carpet, which was about 1.90 meters long due to extensions.

Kim but not only made sure that her hair was perfectly styled. She also had her make-up done professionally before the event – even though she always wore a face mask. Make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic was for Kims Look under the mask and shared a few impressions on the net how Kim looked without covering her face. It seems that there wasn’t much to be seen of his work later Mario to take with humor. He posted some memes himself Kims Mask makeup.




Kim Kardashian in New York, 2018
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, 2021
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, 2021


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
