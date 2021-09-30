Thursday, September 30, 2021
Khloé confirms: shooting of the new Kardashian series has started!

By Arjun Sethi
The Kardashians will be back on TV soon! In September, the hit reality TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians came to an end. The family around head Kris Jenner (65) was accompanied by the cameras for a full 14 years. But after the show has ended, the fans don’t have to do without the beauties for long. The ladies have long since got a new TV project on the hook. The shooting is already in full swing!

As a guest at The Late Late Show Khloé Kardashian (37) confirmed to James Corden (43) that she was back in front of the camera. “We haven’t filmed for more than six weeks since 2007,” said the influencer. “So the past six months without filming has been the longest we’ve ever had.” So she is relieved to finally start filming again – especially because she always has her family members around. “There’s just nothing like getting paid to be together”, enthused the 37-year-old.

Her mother Kriswho sat in the audience sees it very similarly. “I missed shooting so much. I said, ‘We have to start filming. It’s an emergency!'”she remembered. According to Khloé, the 65-year-old was the one who got the family to be back in front of the camera as soon as possible.

Arjun Sethi
