Katja Krasavice on OnlyFans – now there are the pictures

OnlyFans

Everyone of you should have heard of the platform “OnlyFans”. In the past few months, the platform has been able to reach a growing audience as more and more YouTubers, rappers and influencers have become members of the platform. The site was actually only intended for pornographic content. Meanwhile, not only full-time porn actors are on the site!

The particularly lucrative aspect of the platform is the subscription model, in which you as a creator can set the price for a monthly subscription on your paid contributions. More and more big names in the rap and influencer scene are taking advantage of the offer. These mostly post very revealing or completely naked pictures on Onlyfans.

Katja Krasavice

In the German rap scene, besides Shirin David, Katja Krasavice is a prime example of bare skin and freedom of movement. In her music videos, as in her YouTube videos before, the rapper always presents herself half to completely naked, which is now also expected by her fans.









Even so, she wasn’t active on OnlyFans until a few weeks ago. That changed with a big announcement on her Instagram account that read: “I will start my OnlyFans account live from 2pm on Sunday and then you can all go in there.

And that’s great on OnlyFans, you can do exaggeratedly great live streams, I could finally twerk again, I could finally be sexy again, you know what I mean, I’m a bit ‘sweet’ here on Instagram because I can’t here say so much. “

pictures

Now a YouTuber has bought Katja Krasavice’s monthly package and is showing some pictures and videos from her OnlyFans page in a new video. You can watch the complete video here: