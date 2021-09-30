Karl Lauterbach: SPD politician grants rare insight: Corona expert shows daughter Rosa

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach shared a picture with his daughter on Twitter. © Oliver Berg / dpa

It’s a rare photo that Karl Lauterbach shares on Twitter. Private insights into the life of the SPD health expert are rather rare.

Berlin / Munich – Public appointments are probably no longer unusual for Karl Lauterbach. The SPD health expert is a regular guest on talk shows. The politician is a sought-after expert, especially in the coronavirus crisis. Private insights into his life? Rather rare. All the more surprising that Karl Lauterbach posted a photo with his daughter on the day of the federal election.

Photo with his daughter Rosa: Lauterbach gives a rare insight

“Please everyone goes to the polls today,” was the title of Karl Lauterbach’s title for the photo. The SPD politician also wrote: “Vote for the democratic parties in the Bundestag, ie everything except AfD. It will be the most exciting choice in decades. Your vote can decide. ”Then he added with reference to the photo:“ Daughter Rosa and I at breakfast after weeks of the election campaign. ”Apparently the politician had found a little free time to spend with his daughter. Sitting in front of a cafe or restaurant, they both look at the camera, smiling.









Please everyone vote today. Votes the democratic parties in the Bundestag, i.e. everything except AfD. It will be the most exciting choice in decades. Your voice can decide. Daughter Rosa and I having breakfast after weeks of campaigning. pic.twitter.com/dtEDtXt2bm – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) September 26, 2021

Twitter users enthusiastic: “Beautiful name”

On the platform, the picture – with the exception of political discussions – received many positive reactions in relation to his daughter. “Pink. A wonderful name “, complimented a user. “Very nice picture with daughter. Great, ”commented someone else. “Enjoy the time with your family,” said another Twitter user.

