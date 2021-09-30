Jennifer Aniston: Romantic Dinner: is he the new man by your side?

After her divorce from Justin Theroux, 50, Jennifer Aniston, 52, has been officially single for the past four years. But now there seems to be a man again in her life. New pictures suggest that the actress is taken – or at least is dating someone again. She was spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant and was not alone. At her side: a very attractive, previously unknown man. In an interview with the US magazine “People”, the 52-year-old said a few weeks ago that she is looking for a partner who does not come from her industry and who is as not prominent as possible. Perhaps this wish has now been fulfilled.

Jennifer Aniston is ready for a new relationship

In a recent radio interview with Sirius XM, the Hollywood star said: “Nobody important has landed on my radar yet, but I think the time has come. I think I am ready to share my life with someone else to share.” Has she found what she is looking for in the meantime? “She hadn’t looked for a partner for a long period of time,” she said. “I’ve been in a relationship since I was 20. So it felt really good to take some time off.” You can clearly see how well this break has done her. Jennifer Aniston is beaming!

Should the unknown man actually be her new boyfriend, her fans would have to put up with the fact that nothing will come of the hoped-for love comeback with ex-husband Brad Pitt (57). The two actually only seem to be good friends, but after the bitter marriage-end 16 years ago, that is already a win.

