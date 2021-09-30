Information about the new stock car racing series from Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham

(Motorsport-Total.com) – Under the name Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) A new “Allstar” racing series with stock cars will be launched in the USA in the summer of 2021.

© Superstar Racing Experience The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has its first season this summer zoom

The SRX only runs on short tracks in its first season. Well-known names from the IndyCar and NASCAR scene, among others, take to the steering wheel.

Who is behind SRX?

The two minds behind the SRX project are, on the one hand, the three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, whose team Stewart-Haas Racing has been one of the top teams in the highest NASCAR league for years.

For another, it is Ray Evernhamwho was once successful as the crew chief of Jeff Gordon at Hendrick Motorsports and later as owner of his own NASCAR team, Evernham Motorsports.

© Motorsport Images Tony Stewart breaks new ground with Ray Evernham zoom

With the SRX, Stewart and Evernham are now taking a new path together, which in certain respects resembles that of NASCAR, but is taken entirely without support from NASCAR. Stewart compares the SRX with the IROC series, in whose last season (2006) he was the title holder himself.

Which cars are used?

The SRX is driven with uniform stock cars that were designed and built by Ray Evernham (title photo). They are characterized by a lot of engine power with comparatively low downforce. A massive rear wing is responsible for most of the downforce.

© LAT Ray Evernham is responsible for the concept and construction of the SRX cars zoom

The SRX cars are powered by 675 hp V8 engines with 6.5 liter displacement from Ilmor. The engines are identical in construction, as they are also used in the ARCA series, among other things.

Which drivers are competing?

The starting field for the first SRX season currently includes ten names known from racing series such as IndyCar, NASCAR and Trans-Am.

© Todd Corzett Paul Tracy: One of ten drivers currently for the SRX 2021 season zoom







Next to Tony Stewart, who, as a series co-founder, takes the steering wheel himself, are reported:

Marco Andretti

Helio Castroneves

Bill Elliott

Ernie Francis Jr.

Tony Kanaan

Bobby Labonte

Willy T. Ribbs

Paul Tracy

Michael Waltrip

Depending on the route, two guest starters will be added to the ten regular drivers. The starting field therefore comprises twelve drivers per race weekend.

Which routes do you drive on?

For the first season in the history of the Superstar Racing Experience, six races are scheduled, all of which will take place on short tracks. Both asphalt ovals and dirt ovals (dirt tracks) paved with clay are used.

© Motorsport Images Eldora Speedway: One of six short tracks on the SRX 2021 calendar zoom

The season opener is on Stafford Motor Speedway, a 0.5-mile paved oval in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. It continues on the Knoxville Raceway, a 0.5 mile dirt oval in Knoxville, Iowa. In the form of the Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, the 0.5-mile-long dirt oval that has been owned by Tony Stewart for years, a second dirt track follows immediately.

On the Lucas Oil Raceway It continues in Brownsburg, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis. The 0.686 mile long asphalt oval is better known by its former name: Indianapolis Raceway Park. The penultimate season station is the Slinger Speedway, an asphalt oval just 0.25 miles long in Slinger, Wisconsin. The first SRX season will be concluded on the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the 0.596 mile long asphalt oval in downtown Nashville.

What does the racing format look like?

The SRX race weekends consist of two heat races and a main race (feature). The heat races run over a fixed period of time, the feature over a fixed number of laps.

Before the feature, the starting line-up of which is determined from the results of the heat races, there is a so-called half-time break, during which changes to the car can be made. Apart from that, there are no pit stops in the SRX.

The point system of the SRX provides for 25 points for the feature victory, 22 points for P2 in the feature, then it goes down in steps of two to two points for P12.

The two heat races are each awarded twelve points for the winner and then in descending order to one point for P12.

What does the racing calendar look like?

The six races of the SRX premiere season will take place under floodlights on Saturday evenings between mid-June and mid-July 2021. The TV broadcaster CBS Sports will broadcast the races live.

© Superstar Racing Experience Ray Evernham is responsible for the concept and construction of the SRX cars zoom

SRX calendar 2021:

June 12th: Stafford Springs

June 19: Knoxville

6/26: Eldora

7/3: Indianapolis

July 10th: Slinger

7/17: Nashville