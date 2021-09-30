Billie Eilish: Spotify is now receiving a lot of criticism for breakdown – “Any explanation?”

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Academy Awards. She has just released a new song with Rosalía. © John Locher / dpa

Billie Eilish is a world star and has released a new song with singer Rosalía. But Spotify has an explosive breakdown. The provider gets a lot of headwind from the social networks.

Billie Eilish and Rosalía have jointly released the new title song of the series “Euphoria”.

and have jointly released the new title song of the series “Euphoria”. In the song “Lo Vas A Olvidar” sings Billie Eilish in Spanish.

Spotify then makes an embarrassing mistake – and receives immediate feedback.

Los Angeles / Stockholm – At the inauguration of US President Joe Biden * cared Jennifer Lopez for a moment of goosebumps. During their performance, the world star suddenly called into the microphone: “Una nación bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos”. The most intense moment of her performance, when she sang “This Land is your Land” and “America, the Beautiful”. Translated into German, the line means: “One nation under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all.” empowering message to Latin Americans: insidethat are in the United States belong to a minority.

A symbolic sign of the singer with Puerto Rican roots for the future of a united nation. United States, that’s what also Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris * want to align their term of office. “Do not divide, but unite,” said the 46th US President in his official address.

When it comes to Latin America, however, the Music streaming service Spotify missed and has to listen to criticism. Because: singer Billie Eilish is with their new hit “Lo Vas A Olvidar” in the official playlist category “Viva Latino” landed. And also functions as a cover image together with Singer Rosalíawith which she is the theme song for the new season of the series “Euphoria” (HBO) developed. However: Neither Billie EIlish nor Rosalía have a Latin American background!









As a disclaimer, I love ROSALIA and Billie Eilish and while it’s amazing that they created a song in Spanish and their song has a place on the playlist, let’s feature a Latina on the cover of the Latin playlist next time. 🤷🏻‍♀️ @Spotify pic.twitter.com/eLWKAUvY7m – Andrea (@dreaacrow) January 31, 2021

Spotify causes trouble with a mistake: Billie Eilish and Rosalía in the playlist category “Viva Latino”

In “Lo Vas A Olvidar” The 19-year-old from Los Angeles sings in Spanish. For the Spotify streaming service apparently reason enough to put her on the list of Latin American artists. And then also as a cover picture. Twitter users: the inside was bad. “Hey Spotify, I think that’s wrong, neither Billie Eilish still Rosalía is LatinxSo any explanation? ”reads a comment on it. Even Rosalía is initially out of the category, because the singer is out Spain and therefore not a Latin American.

“Is there a reason why Spotify didn’t choose a Latina to cover her Latin American playlist close? I just wonder because it’s always nice to see Latinas represented, and the least they can do is publish them in YOUR OWN MUSIC CATEGORY, ”wrote another Twitter user, apparently angry. On the Instagram-Page of the Spotify platform “Viva Latino” again it says: “The hottest collaboration is finally out.” But here, too, between euphoric posts about the collab of the two artists, there is criticism: “None of them represent the Latin American culture.”

At the same time, however, there are also voices who are rather skeptical about category thinking as such. One user tweeted: “I love the Latinx rendering, the Billie Eilish, a white musician, and Rosalía, a singer from Spain, present by being on the cover of Spotify’s ‘Viva Latino’ playlist “And adds:” Latinx is more of a mood anyway, who cares where you come from when you speak Spanish. “

At the current time (February 2nd, 3 p.m.) are Billie Eilish and Rosalía still the cover of the playlist “Viva Latino “. (aka) * merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network