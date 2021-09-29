ZDF revives “Wetten, dass ..?” With Thomas Gottschalk

That was in the second half of the 1980s ZDF Market leader in entertainment: Successful series such as the Schwarzwaldklinik, Anna or the Drombuschs ensured top ratings and provided the material that Germans talked about on the market square, at work or in the pub. During this time, Thomas Gottschalk took over the Saturday evening format “Wetten, dass ..?” From Frank Elstner, who invented it in 1981, and only led it to the size it subsequently stands for.

“Don’t look back,” it should be, if that ZDF the format has now been revived, says its head of entertainment, Dr. Oliver Heidemann. Instead, he promises: “It will be a bet that …? As we all imagine.” There will be outside bets, international artists will appear and a large couch will again dominate the stage design in Nuremberg. In short: it should be a “family show”.

If that succeeds, it would be for that ZDF an important triumph. Because in the family it achieves that ZDF often enough only grandma and grandpa, even with mum and dad it gets more difficult – the sons and daughters now enjoy themselves more on YouTube or on streaming platforms. Reaching them is one of the strategic goals of the Mainz planners.

It is astonishing that this should now be possible with classics. On the one hand with Thomas “Herbstblond” Gottschalk. During the lockdown, he was only beaten by Karl Lauterbach in the media presence. from Pro7 until Bild.de the moderator offered himself on all channels. So it should come as no surprise that he is taking over the show that once shaped his fame.

Illusion art instead of content





And also the 80s format “Wetten, dass ..? Suddenly it’s good for Saturday evening again: excavators decapitating breakfast eggs or nuns riding their bikes to the studio, match the rubbish that the younger generation is watching from the shows Pro7 and RTL know. But even with the international artists it should be more difficult. The era of mega-stars like Tom Hanks, Michael Jackson or Madonna is over as long as “Wetten, Dass ..?” Was founded. Accordingly, the editors will find it difficult to present names that will attract an audience in the double-digit millions.

The metaphor of the “campfire” in front of which everyone gathers and that there is no more is exhausted – but it is also applicable. Especially for that ZDF. The time when a Thomas Gottschalk hugging everyone was in the public eye for the station is over. Jan Böhmermann now represents that ZDF. He doesn’t hug. He injects poison.

That makes the headlines. That even finds its audience. But that, in turn, is primarily happy that those who are not in love are finally getting one. Best of all with disgraceful handles in the faeces box. If the poison only flies in the right direction, lookism, sexism or anti-Semitism are suddenly no longer a problem. Such a target group does not form a television family that unites in front of the campfire. Rather one in which the daughter moves out, the son is disinherited and the mother gets a divorce while the father drinks the world nicely.

Shows that ZDF Big shows today are mega-events with no discernible dramaturgy. In which the audience does not notice if they have nodded away in the meantime. Or offers that only attract small target groups or viewers who fell asleep in the programs before.

So now the recourse to “Wetten, dass ..?”. Outside bet and the king of the game. For the time being, the November issue is only intended as a one-time event. But if it is successful? That ZDF would hardly leave a path that leads to the younger part of the family. And Gottschalk would get the chance to kick Lauterbach from the throne of permanent television presence.