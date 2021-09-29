XRP News & Course Update: Ripple invests in NFTs

The XRP price rose to USD 1 after it became known that Ripple had set up an NFT fund.

Ripple announced today that it is launching a Creator Fund that allows artists to discover new use cases for NFTs on the XRP ledger.

“We’re excited to launch our $ 250 million Creator Fund, which allows content creators to discover new use cases for #NFTs on the #XRPLedger and get more involved in the communities they care about. ”

Shortly after the news, the XRP price pumped, but the XRP price then bounced off the USD 1 mark.

Source: Coinmarketcap

Entry into NFT could generate interest from investors

Ripple announced that it will provide financial, creative, and technical support to NFT artists and marketplaces. To this end, the company has entered into a partnership with the creative agency VSA Partners and the NFT marketplaces mintNFT and Mintable (in which Ripple is involved as an investor together with Mark Cuban and others).









The NFT space is one of the areas in the crypto world that has grown the most in the past few months. Since Ripple now wants to get more involved in the area, investor interest could continue to grow in the next few months.

Ripple price (XRP) forecast

The ripple price (XRP) followed a descending resistance line and has broken out above it. In addition, the XRP price hit a higher low after bouncing off the support level at USD 0.84 (the 0.236 fib retracement level).

The technical indicators look bullish. We could see a bullish cross on the MACD soon. In addition, all technical indicators are increasing.

Therefore, the XRP could well break out of the USD 1 resistance soon and then move closer to one of the next resistance levels.

Support is available at $ 0.85. The next levels of resistance are at USD 1.00 and USD 1.18.

Since there is currently great uncertainty on the international markets and a sell-off is to be expected, the Ripple price could fall again in the medium term.

As soon as the XRP price has overcome the resistance at USD 1.33 (the 0.618 fib retracement level) the long-term trend is bullish again.

