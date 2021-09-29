With “John Wick” star Keanu Reeves? “Speed ​​3” could come despite a 23-year break · KINO.de

Keanu Reeves’ unprecedented career began with “Speed”. Director Jan de Bont believes that a third part is quite realistic.

When the fast-paced action film “Speed” was released in the cinemas in the fall of 1994, the audience was enthusiastic about the original and exciting idea that a bus full of frightened hostages should not go slower than 80 kilometers per hour if a bomb on board did not go off target. But it was even more enthusiastic from the main actor: Keanu Reeves. For many, “Speed” was the film in which they saw the then 30-year-old for the first time on the screen.

The Canadian actor had already been in the business for almost ten years and had already been able to book a few bigger roles with “Dangerous Surf” and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”. However, the role of the impulsive and involuntary hero Jack Traven brought him the big breakthrough in Hollywood. Director Jan de Bont’s film grossed over 350 million US dollars worldwide. For De Bont, who had previously been a sought-after cameraman, there couldn’t have been a better debut as a director.

Would Keanu Reeves be back for “Speed ​​3”?

Part two was almost a done deal. But while co-star Sandra Bullock returned and De Bont again took a seat in the director’s chair for “Speed ​​2: Cruise Control”, Keanu Reeves waved off to play together with Al Pacino and Charlize Theron in “On behalf of the devil”. A wise decision, as it turned out later, because “Speed ​​2” was not only a huge flop, but also a cinematic disaster.

Sandra Bullock and her new co-star Jason Patric were both there just to get their own dream projects financed. And director De Bont was contractually obliged to do so, as he tells in an interview with Collider. Nevertheless, he would not be averse to a third part:

“It depends what the story is, I guess. In general, I’m not a huge fan of sequels. For me it was in the contract that I had to do a sequel. If you are obliged to do so, the cast has to want to come back, otherwise you have to tell a completely new story. And a lot in the first part revolved around him (Keanu Reeves, editor’s note) and this little awkwardness of him as a hero. And that awkwardness in this position as a hero … it worked fine for him, but not for other actors. And it’s really difficult to recreate this feeling. “

Reeves himself was only asked in 2019 whether he could still imagine “Speed ​​3” together with Sandra Bullock, whereupon he revealed in an interview with Variety that he was actually approached about the project. The whole thing quickly fizzled out. The now 56-year-old also doesn’t really believe that he will see another sequel in his life. But that shouldn’t bother him any further, as he will have enough action food in the near future with “Matrix 4” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” as well as “John Wick: Chapter 5”.

