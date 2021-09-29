With a click, your home becomes a yoga studio









Today’s technologies make it possible: Now the yoga studio can simply come to us via mobile device or laptop. In this way, everyone can really get started with just a few clicks and fall into a yoga zen with the dog looking down and the sun salutation. Lots of stars are already keeping fit with yoga and thanks to the many online yoga studios this is now possible for everyone who wants to join the trend, right at home and even anywhere else.

Experiences are now with you anytime, anywhere Since last year in particular, the selection of offers on the Internet has shot through the roof that offer new opportunities to experience all kinds of experiences at home. Of course, we are all continuously networked with one another via Instagram, Facebook and YouTube and can even “chat” with our favorite idols on our own couch using live stories as if we were with them in their living room. In a similar way, livestreams also bring a lot of other experiences to us. Live stream shopping for example. The trend from China is slowly making its way to us and lets us take part in shopping parties here via livestreams on social media. That could be Teleshopping 2.0! But not only the department store comes to us on the smartphones, because even the casino experience is now available anywhere and anytime. A large number of online casinos offer their own casino app with which a wide variety of games such as slot machines and table games can be accessed via the smartphone. The best providers are checked and rated by experts so that you can easily find the one who also offers live games, for example. Here, a real croupier comes to the players’ screens via live stream and brings a casino atmosphere to the user, no matter where they are.

Yoga at the push of a button But the trend does not stop with shopping and entertainment, because now this is also coming via videos and live streams Yoga studio to the people. We have probably all heard of the many benefits of yoga for body and mind – after all, a lot of stars and starlets already trust yoga zen – but often it is simply too big a hurdle to first have to register in a yoga studio, to really do yoga yourself. However, this doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Because of the internet, the next yoga studio is only a few clicks away. For example, you can easily watch videos of yoga teachers on YouTube for free and step on the mat with them. However, there are also plenty of online yoga studios and apps that bring that yoga feeling to you with videos, courses and live classes – regardless of where you are.





This is exactly what makes online yoga so incredibly practical and popular: It is more flexible than any fitness center or yoga class in the studio around the corner. Click, tap and play, and the yoga class you want starts. And exactly the one you feel like right now. Who would have thought in the past that you would simply carry your yoga teacher with you in your pocket via the app?

Yoga: the secret of the stars The fact that online yoga is booming is not least thanks to the stars. More and more celebrities are showing their love for yoga on social media and filming and photographing themselves on the mat. So it’s no wonder that fans follow their idols and also want to experience the Zen Yoga feeling. One example is singer Miley Cyrus, who shows yoga action on her Instagram account. In addition to her, you can also look at numerous other profiles of the stars and you will always find one or the other yoga pose. The beautiful Cara Delevingne loves yoga and has already done yoga online with her yoga teacher via livestream. Other celebrities who share their yoga love on Instagram include Gisele Bündchen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Miranda Kerr, Reese Witherspoon and many more. You can all hardly be wrong when it comes to the positive effects of yoga. Fortunately, everyone who wants to do the same now has it, thanks Online yoga easier than ever to try it out for yourself. Yoga stretches the body, strengthens the muscles and relaxes the mind – nowadays hardly anyone doubts the many advantages that yoga brings with it, even celebrities are increasingly putting their trust in yoga. With the help of online yoga, nowadays nobody needs to register in an expensive yoga studio to get a taste of yoga themselves. The yoga studio is now always with you via the app. No wonder yoga is booming. So, off to the mat. Namaste!



