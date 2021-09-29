Will the first humans soon live on Mars?

Berlin – The US space agency Nasa feeds mankind with news from Mars. You can read a new one almost every week. In addition to exploring the red planet, it is also about settling people on Mars one day. “Mars is calling!” Tweeted the space agency recently, calling on volunteers to take part in a simulated Mars mission for a year. In an artificial Martian landscape in Houston, Texas.

Two types of news keep people interested in Mars. Some appeal to the spirit of adventure and discovery. They show that it might well be possible to live on Mars. Because here are even large amounts of water ice to be found on the poles, as it was said some time ago. The other kind of news could be summarized under the motto: Humanity urgently needs to move away from Earth!

A message left by British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, has just been spread. He warned humanity that in less than 600 years the earth would turn into a seething ball of fire. Why? Because as the population increases, so too does the exploitation of the earth, energy-related emissions and global warming. Humanity should “boldly go where no one has been before”.

Hawking suggested colonizing Mars or even turning to the Alpha Centauri star system, a good four light-years away, where there may be a life-friendly planet (Proxima Centauri b). The journey there would take “6300 years with technology available in the foreseeable future,” wrote Der Spiegel. With current technology, it would be tens of thousands of years. And nobody knows what you will really find there.

But Mars! It would of course go faster to that. The US space agency is planning a manned orbit around Mars in the 2030s, but not yet landing. Russia and China are also working on future Mars missions. In addition, US billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are very involved.

Fuel for spaceships is to be produced on Mars

As Tesla boss, Elon Musk is not only driving the construction of huge factories for earthly e-cars, including in Grünheide in Brandenburg. But with his private space company SpaceX, founded in 2002, he also wants to be the frontrunner in manned flights to Mars. His company is working on the “Starship”, a mega spaceship that is supposed to transport cargo and people to Mars. Elon Musk wants to contribute to making humanity “multiplanetar”.

In just a few years – by 2026 – the first humans should fly to Mars. At some point, three “Starships” will be launched into space once a day, ultimately bringing hundreds of thousands of people to Mars. The new thing is the orientation towards a completely reusable transport system. The fuel needed for the spaceships to return to Earth is to be produced on Mars itself. The components for this – methane and oxygen – can be found on Mars or made from what is already there, it is said.

SpaceX / Tech Vision This is what the Mars spaceship “Starship” from SpaceX, which is currently being developed, should look like.

Little by little, a city, a new civilization is to emerge on Mars. There are also approaches for new technologies that can be used on site. Just a few days ago, researchers from the University of Manchester published a study in the journal Materials Today Bio, according to which a kind of bio-concrete could be produced on Mars – namely from Martian dust, human blood and urea obtained from urine, sweat and tears . A six-person crew should be able to produce more than 500 kilograms of this building material called Astrocrete within two years.

So could humanity begin moving to Mars in the next few decades? Elon Musk himself is enthusiastic about this idea. In April 2021, he spoke of a “wonderful adventure” and an “unbelievable experience” that were waiting for everyone, which can be seen and heard on YouTube. At the same time, he “honestly” admitted that “a bunch of people would probably die in the beginning”.

The big vision is one thing. The other is the immense risks. That starts with the costs. In 2018, a NASA test report estimated that a manned Mars mission would cost US $ 210 billion – without landing. SpaceX wants to do it for a fraction of the cost, with the greatest possible reuse of spaceships and rockets. But it would probably be expensive anyway. A large part of the money will come from “Starlink”, a huge SpaceX satellite network that will offer worldwide Internet access in the future.

Researchers tend to see the dimensions of a research station in Antarctica

Five years ago one heard Elon Musk’s suggestion that the ticket for the trip should initially cost $ 200,000 per person and later $ 100,000 in order to make the trip “affordable for everyone”. At this point, at the latest, the question arises: Is it really about a chance for “humanity” to escape the supposedly ever more hostile conditions on earth, as Stephen Hawking also had in mind?

Musk said that “anyone who wants” should fly, and that there must be loans to work off on Mars because there will be enough work there. But measured against the size of humanity, it will only be a very small group, even at best. “The accommodations will be more like a research station in Antarctica,” said Scott Hubbard, former NASA researcher and Stanford professor, in April 2021 of the “Tageschau”. He called Musk’s visions “a very, very difficult undertaking”.









It starts with the six-month trip, which involves great risks. The flight itself harbors countless dangers, for example from micrometeorites or the failure of technology. The astronauts need to be protected from radiation. Radiation exposure is also a huge problem on Mars itself. It is at least 17 times higher than on earth, and even 50 times during solar storms. As a recent experiment by the Dutch University of Wageningen showed, greenhouses, for example, tend not to work on Mars – unlike what you saw in 2015 in the feature film “The Martian” with Matt Damon.

Plants such as rye and cress grew poorly under Mars conditions simulated in the laboratory. Leaves showed deformations, necrosis and brown spots. The researchers see a possible way out of growing plants under special radiation protection covers or under the Martian soil – which would further increase costs and workload.

Some scientists believe that large numbers of people will never be able to live permanently on Mars. Even landing on Mars is a major risk, as the crashed space probes of the past show. And even if Elon Musk’s company were to deliver a successful “taxi to Mars”, the entire infrastructure for a life on Mars must be provided, with solutions to countless problems. These include the supply of breathing air, water, energy and food, the extraction of raw and building materials and transport. The question arises quickly whether it “pays off”.

Muscle wasting, genetic damage and psychological problems

The most important question, however, is: what happens to the people themselves? Does Mars really offer them a place to live? There are some medical problems here. Because millions of years of evolution have adapted the human body to certain values ​​of gravity and pressure. On Mars, on the other hand, there is only 38 percent of the earth’s gravitational pull and, due to the weak atmosphere, 0.6 percent of the earth’s pressure. On earth this would correspond to the pressure at a height of 35 kilometers.

Even the weightlessness during long-term flights in the spaceship has an effect. The result: humans suffer rapid muscle and bone loss. The supporting tissue wears out. The heart becomes weaker. The vascular system – trained to fight earthly gravity – pumps blood and fluids to the upper parts of the body. Among other things, there are visual difficulties. A twin study has also shown damage to the genetic material of the cells and a reduced immune defense.

Space medics are trying to develop technologies to at least compensate for some consequences: with artificial gravity, endurance and strength training, systems for pressure equalization. High demands are placed on the dwellings on Mars. They have to protect against radiation, compensate for temperature fluctuations of up to 100 degrees Celsius, and constantly provide the right mixture of oxygen and pressure. Another great unknown is the psychological stress that cannot be simulated during training on earth or in near-earth space.

dpa / Daniel Karmann Model of a conceivable outpost on Mars in the recently opened Museum of the Future in Nuremberg, a branch of the German Museum in Munich.

And with regard to the potential building materials from loose Martian soil (regolith): some time ago British researchers found on the basis of experiments that the Martian soil was more toxic than expected. Under the influence of UV radiation, a hostile cocktail of perchlorates, iron oxide and hydrogen peroxide results. This can also be found in seepage water, according to the researchers. It has not been tested how this poison, which has a fatal effect on microorganisms, affects people.

There is also the idea of ​​so-called terraforming – so far mainly science fiction. This means changing the conditions on a planet so that they are suitable for human life. If technologies should be developed for this, the question immediately arises: Why for Mars and not for Earth? There are already approaches here for what is known as geoengineering. Researchers are considering whether the climate can be changed by influencing solar radiation and clouds, by lighter surfaces or by recovering CO2 from the atmosphere. But it turns out that global effects on earth can hardly be achieved with it.

In the foreseeable future, Mars will at best be a place for researchers and adventurers, but no way out for humanity, which, according to a UN forecast, will have grown to more than ten billion people by 2060. And their problems will intensify acutely within this century due to climate change, water shortages, hunger and new diseases. Earthly solutions are needed very quickly.

There is no second earth for humans in the foreseeable future

Nowhere in the regions of the universe that we can reach in the foreseeable future is there such a thing as the earth: with oceans, lush flora and fauna, an atmosphere that we can breathe, conditions tailored to us. It is worthwhile to concentrate all the billions in research primarily on the earth.

It is a false hope that Stephen Hawking and Elon Musk have fueled. Moving to a “saving planet” could ultimately turn out to be an escape from a small elite – like in an end-of-time catastrophe film. It would be better if the Mars survival dwellings were developed for the earth. This could also be done in mass production. Even if there is nothing to be said against the fact that humans as researchers and discoverers continue to set foot on other planets – the planned move to Mars is not a solution for “humanity”.