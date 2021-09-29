Will Smith turns 50: this is his life – and this is his latest coup

Hollywood star Will Smith is not just an actor, he is considered the all-rounder of the dream factory. Today he is celebrating his 50th birthday. Reason enough to review your life for once – and to look at your next project.

Today the living legend celebrates its 50th birthday. The “Man in Black” with the wide, mischievous grin, the big ears and the easygoing manner has been a favorite among the ranks of the rich and famous for decades. Our “Prince of Bel-Air” has played a number of cult roles. But he is not only very successful on the screen.

Willard Carroll “Will” Smith Jr. grew up in West Philadelphia. Long before he filled movie theaters, he was already making music. He has been a rapper since he was twelve. As a teenager, he finally met the DJ and music producer Jeff Townes (53). As hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince they celebrated great success. In 1988 they won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for their song “Parents Just Don’t Understand”. The second Grammy for “Summertime” followed in 1991. Smith later bagged two more Grammys, 1997 for “Men In Black” and 1998 for “Gettin ‘Jiggy Wit It”.

But these early successes almost cost Smith his neck and neck. He wasted his money in abundance, paid too little taxes and was almost broke in the early 1990s, as he once revealed in an interview. Because after the first Grammy and the hit album a huge flop followed. His luck: The producer and manager Benny Medina (60) noticed him and got Will Smith in front of the camera.

Will Smith, the Prince of Bel-Air: from rapper to TV star



Benny Medina wanted to win Will Smith for a TV show. But at that time Smith saw himself only as a rapper and wanted to decline the offer. At one party, however, there was an impromptu audition, everyone was enthusiastic about Smith and shortly afterwards a contract was drawn up. The show was named after the life story of Smith “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, in English “The Prince of Bel-Air”. So his acting career took its course. “The Prince of Bel-Air” has meanwhile achieved cult status.

The sitcom has 148 episodes out of six seasons. It was produced from 1990 to 1996. Smith also sings the theme song. What’s the matter?

Will is banished from Philadelphia to Los Angeles by his mother so that he doesn’t get off the beaten track. He is staying with his wealthy aunt Vivian and her husband, Uncle Phil. Will causes quite a stir in the upscale Bel-Air district and often clashes with his snobbish cousin Carlton. Will Smith still has a close friendship with Alfonso Ribeiro (47) alias Carlton. But the sitcom has not only changed his career, but also his personal life.

The prince’s wives and children



Will Smith married his first wife Sheree Zampino (50) in 1992. In the same year their son Trey (25) was born. The marriage lasted until 1995. The actor met his second wife, Jada Pinkett Smith (47, “Girls Trip”) when she was auditioning for a role in “The Prince of Bel-Air”. She was supposed to play Will’s girlfriend, but didn’t get the part because she was too small for the sitcom’s creators at 1.52 meters. Smith, on the other hand, is six feet tall. They didn’t become a couple in the sitcom, but in real life they did.

In December 1997, Will and Jada were married. The actors are among Hollywood’s dream couples. They have two children: son Jaden (20) and daughter Willow (17). The couple may have a happy marriage, but rumors of a separation or even divorce keep popping up. It wasn’t until July of this year that Will announced that the two of them would no longer say they were married. They see themselves as life partners who will be together until the end of their lives. Nothing can destroy their relationship, the actor said. And Jada also made it clear in June 2018 that they will never get a divorce.

But there was not always peace, joy, and pancakes in the Smith family. Jada revealed that in May 2018 on her web talk show “Red Table Talk”. In episode one, Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino was a guest. The two women openly unpacked about the past. They admitted mistakes and shared how difficult it was to get along at first, especially when it came to Will’s first son, Trey. Their egos had to cut back a lot. Today they are a happy blended family and hope to be able to encourage others. Trey lovingly calls Jada his bonus mom.









After the series life, the great film career begins



Will Smith’s life is not only going well in his private life. While “The Prince of Bel-Air” was still being produced, he shot two of his film hits: “Bad Boys – Harte Jungs” (1995) and “Independence Day” (1996). “Men in Black” followed in 1997 at the side of Tommy Lee Jones (72). As agent duo K and J, they hunted aliens. Among other things, the memory eraser has achieved cult status. Two sequels followed in 2002 and 2012. Not the only sequel for Smith: “Bad Boys II” with Martin Lawrence (53) came out in 2003.

As “The Public Enemy No. 1” he was still convincing in 1998, but a year later “Wild Wild West” flopped. A first damper for the beam man. However, Smith did not let himself get down. His film career fluctuates between tops and flops, between action, comedy, drama and romances. For his performance as boxing legend Muhammad Ali (1942-2016) in “Ali”, he was nominated for the first time for the Oscar for “Best Actor” in 2002. A second nomination followed in 2007 for “The pursuit of happiness”. Even if prestigious prizes such as a golden boy or the Golden Globe have been denied him, film fans all over the world love him.

In “Hitch – The Date Doctor” (2005), for example, he made Eva Mendes (44) fall in love with him. He made the film “I Am Legend” (2007) single-handedly. On the other hand, he described “After Earth” (2013) with his son Jaden at his side as “the most painful failure” of his career. But he sprayed a lot of sex appeal in “Focus” (2015) with Margot Robbie (28). For “Shattering Truth” (2015) there was the fifth Golden Globe nomination in 2016 and in “Suicide Squad” (2016) he mingled with the comic book heroes as Deadshot. What’s next?

In terms of film technology, Will Smith recently caused a sensation with the Netflix fantasy film “Bright” (2017). He plays a human cop who has to deal with supernatural beings such as fairies, elves and orcs. Joel Edgerton (44) plays his partner – the first orc cop. A second part is already being planned. Not the only project of the now 50-year-old. Smith is making music again too! Together with Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi, he sang the official World Cup song “Live It Up” in 2018. But that’s not all.

Surprise: Will Smith has released his first album since 2005



In late May, Smith announced on his YouTube channel that he was working on new music in the studio. However, he did not disclose an exact release date. His last album was released in 2005. A third part of “Bad Boys” is being planned and will appear in 2020. The “Men in Black” get a spin-off with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. If “The Prince of Bel-Air” comes back, the circle would come full circle. At 50, Will Smith doesn’t seem to want to retire, but to really step on the gas again. We wish you all the best!





