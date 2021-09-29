Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Whirlwind of alleged affair

Did Hollywood star Will Smith give the young US musician August Alsina his blessing for an affair with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith?

The marriage of Hollywood stars Will Smith (51, “Bad Boys for Life”) and Jada Pinkett Smith (48, “Girls Trip”) is considered one of the most stable in the dream factory. They have been married since 1997, have two children together and live largely free of scandals. Now, however, an affair rumor is causing a big stir. The American musician and rapper August Alsina (27) claims that he even received the blessing from Will Smith for his liaison with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Will gave me his blessing”



One thing is certain: August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith know each other. They even posed together for the photographers at the BET Awards in 2017. However, the period of the alleged affair is unclear. In an interview with US radio presenter Angela Yee (44), which was published on YouTube, August Alsina explains that he sacrificed himself for the relationship for years. He had deep feelings for Jada Pinkett Smith, even today there is “a lot of love” there. “I really loved her,” explains the 27-year-old. He loves the whole clan, they are like family to him.









Alsina continues: “Will [Smith, Anmerk. d. Red.] and I sat down and talked about it as their marriage turned into a civil partnership. He gave me his blessing. “In 2018, Will Smith said in an interview for the Tidal music streaming service’s” Rap Radar “podcast that the couple no longer said they were” married “but referred to themselves as” life partners. ” There are no longer any “deal breakers” with them. Jada could “do nothing – never – that would destroy our relationship,” said Smith at the time, adding that he would support her until her death.

August Alsina also explains that he only speaks about it publicly, because these rumors, which have been circulating through the network for a long time, are calling his character into question. “Contrary to what some people might believe – I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me sick,” said the musician. He does not want to cause confusion, but simply to preserve his “authenticity”. He really loved a person, that’s something that people never experience in their lives.

The actor couple has not yet personally commented publicly on the rumors. A spokesman for Jada Pinkett Smith called the whole thing “absolutely not true” when asked by “Page Six”, the gossip portal of the “New York Post”.

