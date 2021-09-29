Why Cameron Diaz wasn’t attracted to her husband’s twin brother

In the end, she asked her why her Benji hadn’t noticed earlier. “That’s funny because you know his twin brother,” remarked Diaz’s business partner and friend Katherine Power (they both make their own wine). Madden’s brother Joel is with actress Nicole Richie in a relationship. And yet: the Maddens are likely to resemble each other outwardly, apparently less inwardly: “They are not the same, even if they are twins, they are very, very different. When I saw him for the first time, I thought: ‘Oh, it’s hot. I’ve never seen it before, “she says. “When I met him, I thought how special he is and that he was the hidden gem in my life so far.” Your private life is currently the top priority at Diaz.









Family first

She has currently turned her back on her acting. A decision that she has not regretted so far. It brought her peace, said the 49-year-old once in a conversation with the US actress published on the YouTube platform Gwyneth Paltrow. “I finally took care of myself,” said Diaz, who has devoted herself to her private life after her 40th birthday. Working as an actress left no room for a private life, Diaz said of her film career. Her breakthrough came in 1998 with the romantic comedy “Crazy About Mary”. This was followed by other film successes such as “Being John Malkovich”, “Love Doesn’t Need Holidays” or “Knight and Day”. Diaz was considered one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood. “I’ve worked so hard for so long, making movies, and it’s such a drag,” she said. “I just decided that I want other things in life.”